Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to Cooperate in Space Exploration

NUR-SULTAN – The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev approved the intergovernmental decree between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on space exploration, reports the Uzbek Ministry of Justice.

The document was signed in December of 2021 in Nur-Sultan during Mirziyoyev’s state visit to Kazakhstan. It is designed to boost cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes.

This cooperation envisages technical assistance in the space industry, the development of partnerships in the international technology market through the use of ground facilities and systems for launching and controlling spacecraft, training of staff as well as space science and research, including astrophysical research and planetary exploration.