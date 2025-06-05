UK, Kazakhstan Explore Critical Minerals Partnership with Strategic Depth

ASTANA — As the race for critical minerals intensifies globally, the United Kingdom (UK) and Kazakhstan are doubling down on collaboration, betting on a partnership that spans from geology to green innovation. At a dedicated session on the sidelines of the Astana Mining and Metallurgy Congress on June 4, hosted by the British Embassy’s Department of Business and Trade, government officials, academics, and industry leaders laid out a vision for how both countries can future-proof supply chains through mutual investment, research, and regulatory alignment.

“This is a new era of mining. It’s not just about digging deeper; it’s about thinking smarter and leveraging innovation in everything from recycling to circular economy models,” said British Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach in her opening remarks.

Ambassador Leach emphasized the UK’s commitment to building more secure and sustainable supply chains by partnering with resource-rich Kazakhstan, while bringing in British expertise, advanced technologies, and regulatory know-how.

“For us, building more secure, reliable global supply chains in critical minerals underpins what we’re trying to do in Kazakhstan. That includes recycling, exploration, and discovery,” she said, adding both countries offer complementary strengths that make this partnership very promising.

One of those strengths lies in education. Leach spotlighted ongoing academic partnerships with institutions such as the University of Birmingham and Cardiff University. The University of Birmingham, for example, is home to a pilot line for recycling rare earth magnets, a major step in reducing dependency on raw extraction.

“We’re also designing a new roadmap for a circular economy in technology metals,” Leach noted. “That includes working with industry to reduce waste and integrate sustainability from day one. These are exactly the areas where we see Kazakhstan as a key partner.”

Science meets strategy: diversification in a fractured world

The geopolitical backdrop loomed large over the session. Critical Minerals Research Fellow at the Birmingham Centre for Strategic Elements and Critical Materials Dr. Gavin Harper noted that critical materials have never been more central to geopolitical strategy or more vulnerable.

“We’re entering a time where tensions are bubbling under the surface globally,” Harper told The Astana Times. “Critical materials can easily be leveraged by monopoly players in disputes. That’s why supply chain diversification is no longer optional, it’s a necessity.”

Harper believes Kazakhstan could play a pivotal role in stabilizing these supply chains.

“Partnership with Kazakhstan is a natural fit. The UK has world-class research and tech, Kazakhstan has mineral wealth. If we can co-create value, we not only stabilize markets but build resilience into our industrial strategy,” he said.

He added that Kazakhstan could attract cutting-edge intellectual property from around the world and advance mining projects by leveraging global technologies: from waste processing to enhanced exploration.

The regulatory puzzle: progress and pitfalls

Ambassador Leach also addressed the regulatory dimension, noting Kazakhstan’s recent strides to modernize its subsoil codes and increase geological data transparency. She said these reforms have made the country more attractive to international investors. However, she emphasized that while protecting the country’s strategic interests is important, it must be carefully balanced with the signals being sent to the investment community. She also praised the role of the Kazakh Chamber of Mines in maintaining a constructive dialogue between the government and industry stakeholders.

“A close and constructive dialogue is key. The chamber brings domestic and international players together as one voice, consulting and lobbying for policies that promote prosperity—not just for companies, but for Kazakhstan,” she said.

From mine to market: a holistic vision

For Kirsty Benham, CEO of the UK’s Critical Minerals Association, the opportunity goes far beyond geology.

“Of the 18 critical minerals identified by the British Geological Survey, Kazakhstan has production capabilities for eight and reserves for ten more. That’s an incredibly strong base,” Benham said in an exclusive comment to The Astana Times.

She stressed the importance of connecting those resources to UK off-takers and tech partners, especially in areas like copper, uranium, graphite, and even lithium extraction from tailings.

“The UK brings research and development strength—bioleaching, direct lithium extraction, and even low-carbon mining solutions. We just need to identify the right projects and align capabilities,” she added.

Benham urged both sides not to treat mining as a fragmented industry, but as one deeply interlinked with energy, decarbonization, and education.

“We need to think of energy sources from day one, hydrogen-powered trucks, solar panels on site. This isn’t just about mining anymore; it’s about embedding sustainability into the DNA of projects,” she said.

On the human capital side, Benham acknowledged Kazakhstan’s skills gap but noted that it mirrors challenges in the UK.

“Young people often don’t see mining as a career path. But if they don’t enter the field, they won’t have the power to influence it,” she said. “There’s a lot of opportunity here—for both countries—to build a workforce that sees mining as a responsible, tech-forward, and even green industry.”

Next steps: from roadmap to realization

The UK and Kazakhstan signed a roadmap for strategic cooperation in March 2024 during a London business forum focused on mineral processing and the circular economy. According to the document, one of Kazakhstan’s key conditions is that foreign investors must commit to processing raw materials domestically and establishing new production facilities.

As ambassador Leach prepares to end her posting this year, she left on a confident note: “The UK is a reliable partner for Kazakhstan. And though I’ll be handing over to a new ambassador, I know she will carry this work forward with the same energy and commitment.”