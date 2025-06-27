Telegram Messaging Service Becomes Astana Hub Member

ASTANA – Telegram has officially joined Astana Hub, Central Asia’s leading innovation cluster, the hub’s press service announced on June 27.

Becoming a member of Astana Hub will allow Telegram to collaborate on projects, exchange experiences, and develop digital products in both domestic and global markets.

As one of the world’s top five most downloaded applications, Telegram has over a billion monthly active users. It is an independent technology platform focused on speed, scalability, stability, and data protection.

Its built-in web applications, Mini Apps, enable the creation of services, marketplaces, and games that attract more than 500 million users each month.

In 2024, Telegram introduced its internal currency, Stars, which developers can convert into Toncoin. The platform continues to uphold the principles of digital security by not requiring personal data during registration, offering open-source code, and providing encryption protocols for audit.

In June 2024, Telegram founder Pavel Durov visited Kazakhstan at the invitation of Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev.

Durov toured Astana Hub, explored its cluster infrastructure and support programs for IT companies, and the potential of the local market. Following this visit, Telegram opened an office at Astana Hub.