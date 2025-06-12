Social Facility Funded by Returned Assets Opens in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – A new medical outpatient clinic, the first social facility in Kazakhstan built with returned assets, was officially opened in Arnasai village, Arshaly district of the Akmola Region, reported the Kazakh General Prosecutor’s Office on June 11.

Local officials and guests congratulated the residents. They highlighted the importance of the new medical institution in providing the population with affordable and high-quality medical care, particularly in remote settlements. Until now, residents of Arnasai and surrounding villages had to travel to the regional center or other distant locations for healthcare services.

The newly opened clinic is designed to handle up to 45 patient visits per shift and will serve over 2,000 residents in Arnasai and nearby communities. Spanning 450 square meters, the facility is equipped with modern medical devices, including ECG machines, a defibrillator, physiotherapy and rehabilitation equipment, providing access to primary healthcare for rural residents.

Nationwide, returned assets are currently funding the construction of 333 social and communal facilities. In the Akmola Region alone, 33 projects are underway in the areas of education, healthcare, sports, and public infrastructure modernization.