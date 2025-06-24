Kazakhstan’s Industrial Zone Seeks to Attract $2.4 Bln in Investments

ASTANA – A new industrial zone has been launched in the Akmola Region with an expected investment volume exceeding 1.1 trillion tenge (US$2.4 billion). The area aims to become a key hub for domestic and international production and logistics near the capital, the Prime Minister’s press service reported on June 20.

Spanning nearly 1,000 hectares, the site offers infrastructure-ready space for industrial projects. Seven ventures have already been launched with investors from China, Türkiye and Singapore. More than 4,500 new jobs are expected to be created.

“The industrial zone will host leading companies from Kazakhstan and abroad. The production will impact agriculture, processing, logistics and related industries, providing new momentum for regional growth,” Akmola Region Akim (Governor) Marat Akhmetzhanov said at the opening ceremony.

Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov noted the zone’s national significance and its proximity to Astana as an advantage.

“The project expands employment opportunities and supports industrial and agro-industrial growth. In 2025 alone, nearly 180 industrial projects are underway across the country. The zone is among them, and I’m confident it will contribute significantly to both regional and national economies,” he said.

One of the largest projects is a grain processing complex by Dalian Hesheng Holdings with a total investment of 900 billion tenge (approximately US$1.72 billion). The facility will be developed in three stages from 2025-2028 and will produce monosodium glutamate, gluten powder and other goods.

“We aim to create 1,000 jobs and apply cutting-edge biofermentation and bioengineering technologies to serve markets in China, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Europe,” said Yao Sun, the director of the company’s branch.

The initiatives also include a clinker production plan by Terracottas Astana Ceramic, by the end of 2027. An agrochemical complex for the production of fertilizers and pesticides is being developed by Türkiye’s YDA Group, while the Kazakh Institute of Oil and Gas is preparing to launch a facility for liquefied natural gas production, utilizing a new technology capable of compressing gas by up to 600 times.

The zone will include a transport and logistics center by Atasu Group, an agricultural equipment plant by Remsintez RK and a construction materials facility by Eagle Architecture Technology, which plans to produce bitumen roofing insulation, autoclaved aerated concrete blocks, PVC, aluminum facades, windows, stained-glass systems and doors.