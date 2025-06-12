Kazakhstan’s GDP Grows by 6% in January-May

ASTANA – According to preliminary data from the Bureau of National Statistics, Kazakhstan’s gross domestic product (GDP) for January-May increased by 6% compared to the same period last year. The growth was driven by strong performance in key sectors, including industry, construction, trade, transport, and communications.

Kazakhstan’s industrial production rose by 6.4% in the first five months. Growth was recorded in 17 regions. The Zhambyl Region led with a 22.9% increase, mainly due to active ore mining and the production of fertilizers, Portland cement, and sugar. Other strong performers included Shymkent with 18.9% growth, the Turkistan and Zhetisu Regions with 14.8% each, and Almaty city with 14.1%.

Kazakhstan’s agriculture sector grew by 4% from January to May. Leading regions included Atyrau (+10.4%), North Kazakhstan (+7.5%), and Akmola (+6.5%), mainly due to increased cattle and poultry slaughter. The Turkistan Region saw 6.3% growth, the Abai Region 3.6%, and the Kostanai Region 4.8%, reported the National Economy Ministry’s press service on June 12.

The construction sector also showed strong development, with a 15.4% increase in volume. Eighteen regions reported growth. The Mangystau Region doubled its volume, driven by major projects including school construction, a desalination plant, the reconstruction of oil and water pipelines, a district hospital, and road repairs. Also, notable growth in construction was seen in the Kyzylorda Region (+64.5%), the Kostanai Region (+57.8%), Astana (+51.8%), and the Turkistan Region (+46.6%).

Housing construction continues to gain momentum: over 6 million square meters of housing have been commissioned in five months, which is 5.7% more than last year. The most active construction was in the Turkistan Region (+25.5%), Shymkent (+23.4%) and the Almaty Region (+20.4%).

Investments in fixed assets increased by 18.2%. The growth was driven by investments in transportation, production, and social infrastructure, as well as in equipment and new industrial facilities.

Kazakhstan’s trade turnover increased by 7.8%. Wholesale trade, which makes up nearly 68% of the total domestic trade structure, grew by 8.3%, while retail trade rose by 6.5%. The fastest growth was recorded in the Turkistan Region (+66.2%), followed by the Akmola Region (+48.9%) and Shymkent (+23.1%).

Communications and telecommunications grew by 2.8% due to internet services (+13.9%).

Kazakhstan’s transport industry grew by 23.1%. The main drivers were freight rail transport, which increased by 17%, and pipeline transportation, up by 13.8%. Strong regional growth was seen in the Zhetisu (+39.1%), Abai (+17.7%), and Aktobe Regions (+11.3%).