Kazakhstan Sees Rapid Expansion in E-Commerce Sector

ASTANA – The volume of e-commerce in Kazakhstan has surged to 3.2 trillion tenge (US$6.2 billion), accounting for 14.1% of the country’s total trade, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin during a June 26 meeting in Mazhilis, a lower house of the Kazakh Parliament.

This marks a sevenfold increase compared to 2020, when the sector was valued at 476 billion tenge (US$923.8 million), reported Kazinform on June 25.

Despite the upward trend, Zhumangarin acknowledged public concerns about online shopping, including fears of fraud and mistrust in internet platforms. He noted the growing significance of e-commerce as an important segment of trade in Kazakhstan.

“The ministry is monitoring foreign platforms, with 104 companies currently operating in the country, including Kaspi.kz, Wildberries, Ozon, and Halyk Market,” he said.

While the future of the sector appears promising, he indicated that significant changes in employment are not expected. Although the number of employees may rise through the declaration process, there are no plans to create new jobs specifically within the sector.

One clear indicator of e-commerce growth is the large-scale investment in logistics infrastructure. Kazpost is building 85,000 square meters of warehouse space across Almaty, Aktobe, and the Almaty and Turkistan Regions.

Wildberries marketplace already operates eight logistics centers of 44,000 square meters and is currently building an additional 271,000 square meters, including major facilities in Astana and Almaty. Ozon has two sorting centers totaling 42,000 square meters in Almaty and Astana, with another 20,000-square-meter hub under construction in Almaty.