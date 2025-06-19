Kazakhstan, EU Join Forces for Sustainable Water and Waste Management

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and the European Union (EU) reaffirmed their commitment to advancing environmental sustainability during the 17th meeting of the Kazakhstan-EU Dialogue Platform, chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on June 19, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

The sides discussed joint measures on water management, the transition to a circular economy, and the introduction of advanced environmental technologies. Bektenov called for the implementation of specific projects and deeper cooperation with the EU, stressing that rational water use has become a national task amid growing pressure on Kazakhstan’s water balance.

In this context, Kazakhstan is currently implementing its concept for the development of the water resources management system, which focuses on modernizing infrastructure and agriculture.

Collaboration with the EU has already resulted in pilot projects under the Sustainable Energy Connectivity in Central Asia (SECCA) program and the Team Europe Initiative on Water, Energy and Climate Change, aimed at attracting investment and promoting innovation in the water sector.

Over 10 years, Kazakhstan has increased waste recycling from 1% to 25%. By 2030, this figure is expected to reach 40%. Particular attention is paid to extended producer responsibility, infrastructure development, and energy recovery from waste.

The EU expressed readiness to support major environmental initiatives in Kazakhstan and encouraged the country’s participation in the Horizon Europe research and innovation program.

Germany pledged to expand cooperation under the Green Central Asia initiative, including efforts on transboundary river management, climate risk prevention, and organizing a business mission of water management companies to Kazakhstan.

Finland presented wastewater treatment projects operating in Kazakhstan, while the Netherlands proposed building a desalination plant in Aktau with a daily capacity of up to 150,000 cubic meters and developing a flood early warning system.

European companies also showcased solutions ranging from water reuse and loss reduction to digital platforms for resource tracking, localized production, technical centers, and mathematical modeling for treatment facilities.