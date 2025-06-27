Kazakhstan Attracts German Investment to Build Int’l Airport in Zhetisu

ASTANA – Kazakhstan plans to build a new international cargo and passenger airport in the Zhetisu Region near the Khorgos International Center for Cross-Border Cooperation. The project was discussed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Christine Grötzbach, the board member and co-founder of the Kazakh-German company Skyhansa, during a June 26 meeting in Astana.

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, the construction will follow a three-phase program aligned with international civil aviation standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

“The implementation of the project to build a modern airport in the Zhetisu Region will give a serious impetus to the development of infrastructure and strengthen Kazakhstan’s role as a transit hub between China, Central Asia, and Europe,” Bektenov said.

The first phase involves the construction of a passenger terminal capable of handling up to 50 passengers per hour, with a scheduled completion date of 2027.

By 2032, this capacity is expected to increase to 500 people per hour.

The plan also includes a modern fuel storage facility for JET A-1 aviation fuel, with a capacity of 200,000 tons per year, which is expected to grow to 550,000 tons by 2032. A cargo terminal with parking and a rail siding will be constructed, capable of handling 50,000 tons annually, with the goal of reaching 250,000 tons.

The second and third stages, which are expected to be completed by 2032, will involve the development of tourism and entertainment infrastructure. The total investment is estimated at nearly 250 billion tenge (US$481 million).

The project also provides for the creation of a multimodal air-rail-auto-air cargo transportation scheme and new points of economic growth at the junction of transport and logistics routes in the direction of the Asia-Pacific region.

Skyhansa signed an шnvestment agreement with the Kazakh Transport Ministry following the meeting. The company has committed to using primarily domestic materials and services and hiring at least 90% Kazakh citizens for the project.

The Kazakh government will provide engineering and transport infrastructure and extend benefits available to participants in special economic zones.

Skyhansa is a joint Kazakh-German enterprise. On the German side, the Hansa Consortium specializes in airport terminal development, while the Kazakh partner, Skymax Technologies, provides comprehensive services and engineering solutions for airports in Kazakhstan, Central Asia, and the Caucasus.