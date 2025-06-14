Kazakh Footprints in US: New Book Unearths Forgotten Histories

ASTANA – The National Museum hosted the presentation of the book “Kazaktar Ashkan America” (Kazakhs Who Discovered America) on June 5, authored by journalist and researcher Duisenali Alimakyn. The book is the result of archival research conducted in the United States. It aims to shed light on the untold connections between the two nations through historical documents, photographs, and forgotten narratives.

Alimakyn carried out his research during an academic internship at the George Washington University as part of Kazakhstan’s Bolashak international scholarship program. The publication, supported by the Zeinolla Sanik Cultural Foundation, highlights previously unknown historical facts and visuals related to Kazakhs found in American libraries and archives. Alimakyn explored collections at universities, including Georgetown, New York, and Pittsburgh, bringing together rare materials and historical documents.

“This book is born out of my love for my country and the endless steppe. I collected nearly 3,000 pages of documents on Kazakh history in American archives. What you see in the book is only around 30% of that material. This is just the first installment,” said Alimakyn during the presentation.

He also shared memories of working with his academic advisor, Professor Peter Rollberg of George Washington University, who encouraged him to pursue the research project in depth. Rollberg, an expert in Slavic studies and international affairs, praised Alimakyn’s work in an endorsement printed on the back of the book.

“At the George Washington University, Duisenali Alimakyn has conducted pioneering research. He is the first specialist to explore the history of intellectual and cultural ties between Kazakhstan and the U.S., ties that have existed for over a century. His findings reveal a consistent and intense Western interest in Kazakh lands. His insights deserve high praise and should serve as eye-openers to readers in both countries,” wrote Rollberg.

A scholarly contribution to national memory

The event gathered a diverse audience of prominent Kazakh intellectuals, including academics, journalists, poets, and diplomats.

Professor Serik Negimov praised the book for its scholarly depth and attention to primary sources, highlighting the works of 19th-century American diplomat and traveler Eugene Schuyler. Schuyler visited Kazakhstan in 1873 on behalf of the U.S. State Department and later published “Turkistan”, a two-volume book in New York in 1876. His work contains detailed observations of Kazakh customs, culture, religion, and nomadic life, including the legend of Korkyt.

Professor Aigul Ismakova emphasized the importance of making rare historical materials accessible to modern readers and researchers. She noted that Alimakyn’s project brings to light valuable visual and written evidence previously unknown in Kazakhstan.

The book includes rare materials, such as a previously unpublished photograph of Mirzhakyp Dulatov taken in Pavlodar in 1906, as well as early 20th-century images of Kazakhs. The collection also features an obituary for Mukhtar Auezov published in The New York Times and footage of the 1930s famine documented by American travelers.

Cultural connection

Spanish Ambassador to Kazakhstan Luis Francisco Martínez Montes also spoke at the event, expressing his admiration for the book and its cultural significance. He noted that while the distance between Spain and Kazakhstan is vast, historical connections between the two regions go back centuries.

“When Alimakyn explained the content of the book to me, I liked it very much, mainly because I enjoy history. Though Spain and Kazakhstan are far apart, our relations go back a long way. For instance, very few people know that the first visual representation of Kazakhstan and Central Asia in the West appeared in the Catalan Atlas. It includes depictions of the Silk Road, Central Asia, China, and even the khan of the Golden Horde,” said Martínez Montes.

He also noted that the Spanish ambassador traveled to Samarkand in the 15th century, departing in 1401 and arriving in 1404.

“That ambassador met Amir Temir [the ruler of the Golden Horde]. Of course, names and geography were different then, but he wrote a remarkable book, which is now held in the National Library of Madrid. The author’s writing was notable for its balanced and nonjudgmental tone. He didn’t impose his views—he observed, he learned. He described the customs and history of the region without passing judgment,” said Martínez Montes.

He emphasized the value of cultural exchange and the importance of understanding each other’s perspectives.