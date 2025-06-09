Kazakh FM Visits Iran to Bolster Bilateral Ties

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu paid an official visit to Iran and held talks with Iranian top officials on June 7, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

During a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the officials discussed key areas of cooperation, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations. Nurtleu conveyed warm greetings and Eid al-Adha congratulations from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasizing the importance of boosting trade and economic ties.

The sides noted that bilateral trade turnover increased by 50% by the end of 2024 and confirmed interest in further expanding it. They discussed joint work in transport and logistics, including leveraging the Caspian Sea’s transit potential and developing the International North-South Transport Corridor.

They also exchanged views on regional and global issues and reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation through multilateral platforms.

Pezeshkian praised the strong level of bilateral relations and expressed readiness to deepen ties further.

In a separate meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Nurtleu discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation. They reiterated their shared interest in deepening trade and economic partnerships, emphasizing the need to elevate cooperation to a new level.

“We intend to further expand the dynamic and constructive dialogue between our countries. In 2024, bilateral trade rose by 12.3% to more than $340 million. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, it grew by 82% to $129 million. We aim to maintain this momentum and raise trade volume to $3 billion,” said Nurtleu.

Nurtleu and Araghchi stressed the importance of coordinating efforts to develop the Caspian Sea Region and enhance cooperation between Kazakhstan’s border regions and Iran’s provinces. The diplomats highlighted the potential of Caspian ports in strengthening transport and logistics ties.

Following the talks, the two foreign ministries signed a cooperation program and a memorandum on diplomatic archives.

Nurtleu also met with the Advisor to the Supreme Leader of Iran on International Affairs, Ali Akbar Velayati. They discussed enhancing cooperation in political, economic, and cultural fields, as well as regional stability and security.

In another meeting, Nurtleu held talks with Mohammad Sadegh Kaveh, chairman of the Iranian Kaveh company’s board. They explored opportunities to expand trade and investment cooperation, including joint projects in industry and logistics, as well as utilizing transit corridors that link Kazakhstan and Iran.