Kazakh, Chinese Officials Discuss $10 Billion Green Industry Project

ASTANA — Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with Liu Yongxing, the chairman of the board of China’s East Hope Group, on June 9 to discuss prospects for launching a vertically integrated industrial park for non-ferrous metals production in Kazakhstan.

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, the project will follow circular economy principles, which aim to minimize waste and maximize resource efficiency by reusing and recycling materials throughout the production cycle. It aims to build a full green aluminum production chain — from raw material extraction to advanced manufacturing — powered by renewable energy.

In the first phase, plans include the construction of an alumina processing plant with an annual capacity of two million tons and an electrolytic aluminum plant capable of producing one million tons annually. The project also envisions the use of renewable energy sources to power production.

According to the company’s estimates, the project is expected to create over 10,000 permanent jobs.

“We are gradually reducing our reliance on raw materials and fostering industries with higher value-added production. Establishing a vertically integrated aluminum production facility in Kazakhstan is a unique initiative that will significantly contribute to the country’s industrial development. The government is ready to support long-term cooperation,” said Bektenov.

Liu emphasized that Kazakhstan’s rich mineral resources and ongoing industrial modernization strategy align with East Hope Group’s global priorities in green aluminum production, modern agriculture, and renewable energy.

Following the meeting, sectoral ministries were instructed to provide the necessary support for the project’s implementation. It was also noted that the company would assume specific obligations, including training local personnel and gradually increasing the share of Kazakh employees in the workforce.

East Hope Group is among the world’s top ten aluminum producers and is also actively developing projects in polysilicon production, green energy, agribusiness, and advanced technologies.