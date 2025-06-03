International Union for Conservation of Nature to Promote Water Diplomacy in Central Asia

ASTANA — The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change officially inaugurated IUCN’s new Central Asia Office in Tashkent on June 2, according to the IUCN press service.

The high-level event brought together representatives from Central Asian governments, development partners, civil society, and IUCN leadership. The new office will support all five Central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan — in advancing their conservation and climate resilience goals.

Dr. Grethel Aguilar IUCN Director General said the office represents more than just a physical presence.

“It reflects IUCN’s commitment to working side by side with the region to conserve biodiversity, restore ecosystems, and strengthen climate resilience. From supporting protected area management and fostering regional dialogue to aligning policy frameworks and delivering on-the-ground conservation programs, we are here to collaborate closely with the governments and people of Central Asia to create a lasting impact for both humanity and nature,” she said.

Hosted at the Central Asian Green University, the office will also foster stronger engagement with IUCN members, offering new opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Uzbekistan’s Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change Aziz Abdukhakimov emphasized that the establishment of the IUCN Central Asia Office underscores the country’s deep commitment to regional environmental cooperation.

“Located within Central Asia’s first environmental university, this office will serve as a hub for joint action, knowledge-sharing, and capacity building across all five countries. We welcome this partnership and stand ready to provide full support to ensure its success for the benefit of present and future generations,” Abdukhakimov said.

Across Central Asia, IUCN is leading initiatives that span environmental governance, protected and conserved areas, Nature-based Solutions, and integrated responses to biodiversity and climate challenges.

Key projects in the region include the One Health in Nature Conservation initiative, which integrates ecosystem and human health into landscape planning and management; Blue Peace Central Asia 2.0, which promotes transboundary water cooperation and hydro-diplomacy across the region; the FOLUR project in Uzbekistan, aimed at restoring high-nature-value habitats and encouraging sustainable land use; and Kazakhstan’s Dryland Sustainable Landscapes Impact Programme (DSL-IP), which focuses on improving pasture management and driving ecosystem restoration.

Created in 1948, IUCN is a membership Union composed of both government and civil society organisations. Its Secretariat is headquartered in Switzerland.