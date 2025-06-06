How Kazakh Educators Inspire Love for Learning 

ASTANA – They say a child’s development is shaped by three key factors: home, environment, and school. But in the digital age, capturing a child’s interest has become increasingly challenging. Traditional teaching methods like lectures and rote memorization are no longer enough, as today’s students expect more engaging approaches. In this context, The Astana Times set out to discover how some teachers in Kazakhstan are reigniting their students’ passion for learning.

Adapting to a new learning environment

As society shifts from an industrial base to a digital, information-driven world, educators face critical questions: How should teaching methods evolve? How can we inspire a genuine love of learning? What truly counts as knowledge in an era of constant information?

Olga Mustafina, a master of social sciences and a child neuropsychologist, highlighted a critical paradox in modern education. Despite advances in technology and teaching methods, students often struggle with motivation.

“It is a misconception that children are naturally disinterested in learning. On the contrary, they are born explorers. But without a sense of purpose, they quickly lose interest if lessons are dull, disconnected from real life, or fail to explain the practical value of the knowledge being taught,” said Mustafina in an interview with The Astana Times.

Neuropsychologists argue that the brain retains emotionally meaningful information more effectively. Without this connection, students may see a subject as irrelevant, leading them to disengage.

“For example, when physics is taught as a set of abstract formulas without real-world context, it becomes a ‘mathematical abstraction’ rather than a description of the world students live in,” she said.

Mustafina also emphasized the importance of considering different cognitive styles. “Some students are visual learners, others are auditory or kinesthetic. Teaching methods that overlook these differences can make learning less effective,” she said.

Mustafina believes that creating a pressure-free learning environment can activate long-term memory by conveying knowledge through metaphors, stories, or real-life examples. She also stressed the importance of trust in the student-teacher relationship.

“Trust and a sense of support from a teacher create a safe space for open thinking and experimentation,” she said.

Making math matter

A math teacher from Almaty, Yevgeny Solonitsyn, has gained a reputation for innovative teaching methods, using real-life examples to explain complex mathematical concepts. His online videos have gained widespread attention, resonating with students on social media.

“Many students struggle with math because they don’t see its practical relevance. They are taught formulas without understanding their purpose. While textbooks now often include interdisciplinary connections, the real challenge for teachers is finding the time to make these links meaningful,” Solonitsyn told The Astana Times.

He noted that it is important to communicate with students. Instead of immediately diving into equations, he suggests starting a lesson with a life story or a philosophical discussion about the subject to set the right tone.

“Often, the philosophy behind a subject is more important for capturing a student’s interest. If you attract them first, they become more invested, without even realizing it. My studies shaped this approach,” he said.

Solonitsyn also emphasized the value of connecting with students on their level.

“You simplify the situation, draw analogies from memes, TV shows, or movies, and suddenly, the material becomes relatable. Speaking the same language as students helps build trust, making them more likely to listen and engage,” said Solonitsyn.

“I often use humor, like absurd probability problems, to capture their attention. For example, I might ask, ‘What’s the probability of surviving a bear attack with four bullets, each with a 60% chance of hitting?’ It’s silly, but it grabs their interest,” he added.

Solonitsyn also incorporates games like math battles, where students compete to solve problems, earning points and boosting their confidence.

“Even weaker students can find success here. They might solve a simpler problem, enjoy the process, and realize that math is not as intimidating as they thought. Small wins lead to greater confidence,” he said. “I tell my students that math is not just for 45-minute lessons – it’s something you should keep in mind all the time. That’s why I take them on hikes, where we apply math in real-life settings. This kind of learning builds trust and creates a deeper connection.”

Solonitsyn credits his popularity to a straightforward approach.

“I keep my content simple, without complicated terms whenever possible. I focus on practical applications, drawing connections to chemistry, biology, and architecture. Consistency also matters – I post frequently and experiment to see what resonates with my audience,” he said.

He added that collaborating with other teachers who also use social media to popularize their subjects helps create a supportive community.

Innovative approaches in other subjects

Akbota Yermaganbetova, a Kazakh language and literature teacher from Kostanai, has found a unique way to engage her students – using artificial intelligence to create comics based on classic Kazakh literature. These comics bring literary characters to life and present stories in a more accessible, visually appealing format.

Her collection includes adaptations of “Bakitsyz Zhamal” [Unhappy Zhamal] by Mirzhakyp Dulatov, “Shuganyn Belgisi” [Monument to Shuga] by Beimbet Mailin, “Anasyn Sagyngan Bala” [A child who misses his mother] by Tynymbai Nurmaganbetov, as well as texts by Korkyt Ata, Tolen Abdik, and Askar Altai.

“We adapt the texts to match the age of the students, shortening sentences to make the material easier to grasp. Comics are not just a fun format — they engage students, hold their attention, and help them remember the plot better,” said Yermaganbetova.

Ulan Usenov, a chemistry teacher from Almaty, took a different approach, combining anime and rap to make complex chemical concepts more approachable. His short videos, often inspired by the Japanese anime Naruto, have attracted a following of over 256,000 in Instagram and a spot on Forbes Kazakhstan’s “30 Under 30” list.

“Anime allows me to create relatable analogies, and rap helps simplify and energize the material. It’s just a different way of packaging the same information, but it makes a huge difference in how students engage,” he said in an interview with Informburo.

Usenov’s goal is to spark curiosity, encouraging students to ask more questions and explore topics independently.

“The real magic happens when a student becomes genuinely curious – that’s when deep learning starts,” he said.

These innovative approaches highlight a broader trend in education: the need for teachers to reinvent their methods to match the changing expectations of today’s students. Experts agree that the most effective teaching strategies not only cover academic content but also ignite curiosity, foster critical thinking, and inspire a lifelong love of learning.