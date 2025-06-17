China-Central Asia Ties Provide Certainty in Uncertain World

There’s already too much for us to worry about in today’s world. In the Middle East, while the war between Israel and Hamas continues, tensions between Israel and Iran aggravated significantly over the weekend. The region is now bracing for further military escalation. In Europe, three years into the Russia-Ukraine conflict, hopes for a final peace settlement remain slim.

In trade, the economy and global governance, nationalism and hegemonism are making a comeback on the global stage. The United States, the world’s largest economy, which usually shoulders the greatest share of international responsibility, is waging a tariff war on its trading partners, disrupting international trade flows and eroding investment confidence. While some countries are trying to forge more regional and international economic cooperation, others are promoting bloc economies — trade and governance pacts that target third parties or encourage exclusivity, ultimately aiming to preserve their own primacy. One example of this is America’s preference for working with only “like-minded countries” in areas such as trade and supply chains.

This is the backdrop of the second China-Central Asia Summit, taking place in Astana, Kazakhstan. The summit has the potential to bring certainty and growth momentum to our world.

The Global Security Initiative proposed by China, built on the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, has won support from the Central Asian countries. It was discussed at the first China-Central Asia Summit in 2023 and subsequently at various multilateral and bilateral meetings between China and the five Central Asian countries.

There are multiple other mechanisms through which China and Central Asia are working together to preserve regional stability, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia. A stable security partnership between Central Asian countries and China is significant because it underpins the foundation of peace in Eurasia.

In the area of economic development, growth and prosperity remain the top priority. Economic and trade collaboration between China and Central Asia has been making steady progress. In 2024, their trade volume reached US$ 94.8 billion.

Central Asia was one of the most important stops along the ancient Silk Road and today it maintains the same position in the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative. China has voiced its support for strengthening the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, a multimodal corridor connecting China and Europe via Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Türkiye, which will improve connectivity in the region.

The two sides are also working to further open up airway transportation markets and develop regional logistics networks. The launch of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project will open a new artery, connecting markets in South Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Central Asia and China are also deepening their partnership in the green economy. China-made electric vehicles (EVs) now provide carbon-free transportation in Central Asian countries. Furthermore, Chinese EV enterprises are making investments in the region, unleashing tech and supply chain collaboration between the two sides.

There is also potential for alignment in their national development strategies. Elements of China’s high-quality development strategy align with Kazakhstan’s New Economic Course, Kyrgyzstan’s National Development Program, Tajikistan’s National Development Strategy, Turkmenistan’s Revival of the Great Silk Road strategy, and Uzbekistan’s 2030 Strategy. This synergy will bring more trade and investment opportunities and growth points in new sectors such as the green economy, digital economy, technology and innovation.

Central Asian countries, situated in the heart of the Eurasian continent, have long played a critical role on the international stage. Now, amid growing global confrontation, the role of Central Asia, particularly in maintaining a balance of power, has become even more pronounced. The steady development of relations between the region and China, the world’s second largest economy, will provide more certainty and stability in an increasingly turbulent world.

The author is Kun Liu, a commentator with CGTN and former Washington Bureau Chief with China Radio International.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Astana Times.