Central Asia, China to Sign $17 Billion in Deals at Astana Business Council

ASTANA – Central Asian countries and China are set to sign more than 35 memorandums worth over $17 billion during the second meeting of the China-Central Asia Business Council in Astana on June 17, reported Kazinform.

According to Murat Karimsakov, the deputy chairman of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and chairman of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Trade Chamber, the agreements cover key areas from green energy and infrastructure to logistics, trade, and the creation of new hubs.

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin emphasized the growing role of agricultural and logistics cooperation.

“Central Asia is a key region for the development of dryland farming in the world. Currently, the countries of the region are actively promoting and diversifying the export of organic agricultural products to the Chinese market. Camel milk from Kazakhstan, cherries from Uzbekistan, dried fruits from Tajikistan, honey from the Kyrgyz Republic, cotton from Turkmenistan are increasingly entering the Chinese market and are highly appreciated by consumers,” he noted.

He also underscored the strategic importance of transport infrastructure. Today, more than 80% of land transportation from China to Europe passes through Kazakhstan.

“We are interested in further deepening cooperation within China’s Belt and Road Initiative. This mega-project, along with the Middle Corridor, opens up additional opportunities for unlocking the potential of the North-South and East-West corridors,” he added.

Trade between China and Central Asia reached $95 billion in 2024, and Kazakhstan accounts for nearly half. Bilateral trade turnover reached a historic mark of $44 billion, and the goal is to double this volume in the coming years.

Zhumangarin highlighted e-commerce as an emerging growth area, expressing readiness to support the creation of a Silk Road E-Commerce pilot zone, having positive experience of cooperation in creating national pavilions on the electronic trading platforms Alibaba and JD.com.

Chinese investments in the region continue to rise, driving major projects in energy, industry, renewable energy, and agriculture. Over 300 representatives of leading Chinese companies are attending the Business Council meeting, reflecting strong interest in expanding relations with partners from Kazakhstan and other countries in the region.