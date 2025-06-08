Bronze Age Secrets: 25 Newly Discovered Historical Sites Uncovered in Karagandy Region

ASTANA – Scientists from the Saryarka Archaeological Institute carried out exploration work in the Shet district and found 25 new historical and cultural heritage monuments, reported Kazinform.

The main part of these historical monuments are individual kurgans and whole necropolises belonging to different eras. Scientists have already been able to determine that the found monuments belong to three eras – the Bronze Age, the early Iron Age and the Middle Ages. This chronological diversity offers valuable insights into the evolving cultural and funerary practices of the region’s ancient inhabitants.

“All newly identified sites must be officially reported to local authorities, who are responsible for ensuring their protection. (…) These discoveries will allow us to deepen our understanding of the people who lived in the Shet district centuries ago,” said Alexey Kukushkin, director of the Saryarka Archaeological Institute.

Expedition members returned to the Shunak petroglyphs, highlighting key scenes and capturing the most distinctive carvings through detailed sketches. Most of the carvings date back to the Bronze Age, depicting typical scenes of the era – solar symbols, chariots, bulls, horses with trimmed manes, and celestial imagery.

