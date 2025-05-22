World Election Bodies Association Sees Kazakhstan As Gateway to Turkic World

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) is a gateway to the Turkic world, Secretary General of the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB) In-sik Jang said during his first official visit to Kazakhstan on May 12-16, reported the CEC’s press service.

At a meeting with CEC Chairman Nurlan Abdirov, Jang expressed appreciation for Kazakhstan’s constructive cooperation, its contribution to developing international partnerships in the electoral field, and its active role within A-WEB.

He praised the country’s commitment to openness and inclusiveness in organizing elections and noted Kazakhstan’s efforts in advancing its electoral system under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

“We believe that first of all, we will need to exchange technologies now for successful cooperation, so we have very high hopes for further promising collaboration,” he said.

Jang also discussed global trends in the electoral sphere, including the digitization of voting processes. He pointed out that South Korea does not currently use electronic voting, citing a lack of public consensus and voter trust in digital systems.

Earlier, on May 14 in Turkistan, Jang took part in the signing ceremony of the Regulations on the Advisory Platform for the Central Election Authorities of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

He expressed hope that this new platform would serve not only the current generation but also future ones, highlighting it as a structured mechanism to enhance A-WEB’s cooperation with Kazakhstan and other Turkic nations.