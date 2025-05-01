Women Lead Among Young Entrepreneurs in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Women comprise the majority of young entrepreneurs in Kazakhstan, accounting for 55.4% of all entrepreneurs under the age of 35, the Institute of Public Policy reported on April 29, citing the Bureau of National Statistics.

In urban areas, women represent 55.5% of young entrepreneurs, compared to 44.5% for men. In rural areas, women also lead, making up 54.5% of the total.

The number of active individual entrepreneurs in Kazakhstan has grown steadily, increasing by 60.4% since 2020. Youth accounts for 40% of all individual entrepreneurs under the age of 35.

From the first quarter of 2020 to the same period in 2025, the number of young individual entrepreneurs grew by 2.4 times from 293,590 to 698,920. A surge occurred in 2022, when youth entrepreneurship saw a 68% increase.

Three-quarters of young individual entrepreneurs are based in cities, reflecting the ongoing trend of urbanization. However, only 4.7% of them are engaged in agriculture, forestry, and fisheries, compared to 14.2% across all age groups.

The top three popular areas in youth entrepreneurship include trade and repair of motor vehicles, provision of other types of services, as well as transportation and warehousing.