What’s on This Long May Weekend 

ASTANA – May 9 brings Victory Day celebrations to life in both Astana and Almaty. With a rich historical significance, this day honors the sacrifices made during the war and celebrates peace. The cities will host various events, including concerts, exhibitions, and performances, making it a memorable occasion to mark the holiday. The Astana Times brings you the top picks to enjoy this weekend.

Astana

“Kazakhstan Arsenal Front” exhibition on May 2 – June 8

Explore Kazakhstan’s vital wartime contribution through powerful artifacts from the museum’s collection. Step into history and witness the bravery and sacrifices that shaped global events.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Shamshi” musical on May 8

Shamshi Kaldayakov is a popular Kazakh composer and a People’s Artist in Kazakhstan. The “Shamshi” musical reflects the multifaceted facets of his life, from the intensity of wrestling to the depths of love, all interwoven with the brilliance of his compositions. Every song performed on stage echoes the thoughts and experiences of the maestro himself, offering a poignant glimpse into his soul.

Venue: Musical Theater of the Young Spectator; 47B, Zhamal Omarova Street. Tickets are available here.

“Rosa Baglanova” musical on May 9

Immerse yourself in the life and voice of Kazakhstan’s beloved singer Rosa Baglanova. Don’t miss this chance to connect with her extraordinary musical journey.

Venue: QazaqQoncert ; 10/1, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Football match on May 9

Experience the excitement of live football as Astana’s Zhenis Football Club takes on Almaty’s Kairat in a thrilling showdown. Don’t miss this exciting showdown.

Venue: Astana Arena; 48, Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Jump 5×5 basketball final on 10-11

Catch the excitement of street-style basketball at its peak as top teams compete in the thrilling Jump 5×5 tournament. Don’t miss out on the adrenaline and energy of this exciting basketball event.

Venue: Athletic Center; 53, Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

International Exhibition of Young Artists, April 16 – May 10

A fresh burst of color and creativity. This vibrant showcase of young talents brings bold, spring-infused energy to the gallery space. Perfect for anyone seeking new perspectives and inspiration.

Venue: Has Sanat Gallery; 14-D, Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Nomad Fighting 13 on May 9

Watch fighters battle it out in an action-packed MMA and boxing tournament. Expect high-intensity bouts, skilled athletes, and an electrifying atmosphere as warriors step into the ring to claim victory—a must-see for combat sports fans.

Venue: Baluan Sholak Palace of Sports and Culture; 44, Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

MEZZO Live concert on May 9-10

Enjoy the unique sound of Kazakhstan’s famous vocal group, MEZZO, in an intimate, cozy setting. Experience their powerful voices and emotional performances up close as they blend classical crossover, pop, and Kazakh melodies for a truly unforgettable evening.

Venue: Muzcafe; 117, Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

HasSak concert on May 10

Experience a heartfelt evening of traditional Kazakh music with HASSAK. This performance celebrates Kazakhstan’s rich heritage, soulful melodies, and cultural pride, bringing ancient sounds to life with a modern touch.

Venue: Kazakh State Philharmonic named after Zhambyl; 21, Tole Bi Street. Tickets are available here.

Magical Zhetigen show on May 10

Experience the enchanting sounds of the zhetigen, where Kazakh heritage meets contemporary flair in a dazzling live performance.

Venue: Aubakirova Art Space; 140, Karasay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

Ne Prosto anime soundtrack concert on May 10

Step into a world of anime magic as Ne Prosto Orchestra brings beloved soundtracks to life. Enjoy epic scores and nostalgic tunes from your favorite anime, performed with powerful orchestral arrangements for an unforgettable experience.

Venue: Palace of the Republic; 56, Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.