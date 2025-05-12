What to Expect From Visit of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to Kazakhstan

ASTANA – The official visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Kazakhstan on May 11-12 is seen as a significant step in strengthening the strategic partnership between Astana and Abu Dhabi, founded on trust, mutual respect, and shared interests, reported Kazinform.

The visit’s agenda includes high-level talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, focusing on key areas such as trade and economic cooperation, investments, energy, and green technologies.

One of the highlights of the visit will be the signing of an agreement between the Kazakh government and Masdar to construct a one gigawatt wind power plant. This will be the largest joint renewable energy project in the region.

Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) already have a solid legal framework, comprising more than 100 documents. The countries closely cooperate in international organizations and support each other on key foreign policy initiatives.

Economic ties remain the basis of the relationship. In 2024, bilateral trade reached $277.4 million. The two countries are taking joint measures to increase trade turnover to $1 billion.

Although Kazakh exports declined temporarily due to the suspension of oil and copper supplies, imports from the UAE have increased. The range of Kazakh export goods is also expanding – from silver and legumes to yachts and fertilizers.

From 2005 to 2023, direct investment from the UAE into Kazakhstan exceeded $3.7 billion. Major investors include Mubadala, Masdar, and ADQ, focusing on digitization, logistics, and sustainable energy.

Humanitarian cooperation is also expanding. Cultural and educational exchanges are underway, and in 2023, a branch of the Muslim Council of Elders opened in Astana. A historic event was the launch of the UAE’s first astronaut from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Cosmodrome in 2019.