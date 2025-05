ASTANA – At the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Tô Lâm will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on May 5-7, reported Akorda.

During the high-level talks, the two sides will discuss prospects for developing Kazakh-Vietnamese trade, economic, investment, and humanitarian cooperation.

On May 7, Lâm will attend a military parade in Astana in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory.