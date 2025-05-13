UAE, Kazakhstan Deepen Energy Ties with Renewable and Battery Storage Agreement

ASTANA – Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar and Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund signed collaboration agreement related to the development of renewable energy and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in Kazakhstan during the official visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Kazakhstan on May 12.

UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Masdar Chair Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber and Samruk Kazyna fund’s Chair Nurlan Zhakupov exchanged documents during the Kazakhstan-UAE business forum, reported Masdar’s press service.

Under the agreement, Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy leader, and Samruk Kazyna will explore the development of a project that will provide up to 500 megawatts (MW) of baseload renewable energy and BESS projects with up to two gigawatts (GW) capacity. Masdar is currently developing a one gigawatt (GW) wind farm with a 600 megawatt-hour (MWh) BESS in Kazakhstan, set to be one of the largest wind projects in the region.

UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei and Kazakh Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov also exchanged documents related to the ratification of the intergovernmental agreement signed at COP28 in 2023 for the development of the one gigawatt (GW) wind project. This marks a significant milestone toward the project’s implementation.

“This agreement builds on the already strong energy partnership between our two countries and will support Kazakhstan’s ambitious renewable energy objectives. By leveraging Masdar’s expertise in renewables and battery storage technology, Kazakhstan will be able to address today’s energy needs while creating new jobs, stimulating its economy and preparing for the growing demands of tomorrow. We look forward to working closely with Samruk Kazyna and the government of Kazakhstan to deliver sustainable, secure energy and drive socioeconomic progress,” said Sultan Al Jaber.

Kazakhstan aims to generate 15% of electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030 and 50% by 2050. Masdar signed an agreement at COP28 with W Solar, Qazaq Green Power QGP, a Samruk Kazyna Group company, and the Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund to develop and implement the one gigawatt (GW) wind project. The power purchase agreement and the investment agreement for the project were signed at COP29 in Baku last year, with construction expected to begin in 2026.

Masdar announced a significant advance in battery storage technology this year, with the launch at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) of the world’s first gigascale 24/7 solar and battery storage project.

Located in Abu Dhabi, the project will feature a 5.2 gigawatts (GW) in direct current (DC) solar photovoltaic (PV) plant, coupled with a 19 gigawatt-hour (GWh) BESS to deliver up to one gigawatt (GW) baseload power every day – the largest combined solar and BESS project in the world.

With abundant solar and wind resources, Central Asia is a key strategic region for Masdar. Beyond its footprint in Kazakhstan, the company has an active presence across the region, including Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. Masdar targets a 100 gigawatt (GW) global portfolio capacity by 2030.

