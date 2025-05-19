Supercomputer With NVIDIA Chips Arrives in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has received Central Asia’s first supercomputer cluster with a capacity of approximately two exaflops, the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry announced on May 19.

With this delivery, Kazakhstan for the first time established a mechanism to import high-tech equipment free of duties and value-added tax (VAT).

The supercomputer is built on the latest NVIDIA H200 graphics chips, specifically designed for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing. It will be housed in the ministry’s new Tier III data center, ensuring uninterrupted and stable operation.

The initiative is aimed not at a limited group of specialists, but at developing the country’s entire digital ecosystem. Such capacities are currently used in all areas, particularly healthcare, energy, education, and public services.

The supercomputer’s resources will be available to everyone: startups can use it to train neural networks, universities can conduct fundamental and applied research, centers and companies will have access to computing power to integrate AI into operations.

During the official visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Kazakhstan, the foreign office of Presight (G42) was officially opened in Astana. As part of the visit, an agreement was signed between Presight and the ministry to establish the supercomputer cluster in Kazakhstan.