Shymkent Launches Direct Flights to China, Egypt, Germany, Hungary, and South Korea

ASTANA – Shymkent hosted a ceremonial launch of direct flights to China, Egypt, Germany, Hungary, and South Korea on May 26.

Flights are being operated using Boeing 737 aircraft. Service to Munich and Budapest begins on May 27, with flights to Munich running twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and to Budapest on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Starting May 29, Shymkent will launch flights to Shanghai and Seoul, both operating twice weekly on Mondays and Thursdays.

A once-weekly flight to Cairo will also begin on May 29, with frequency increasing to twice a week starting June 24.

Additional services to Xian will commence on July 2, with flights available every Wednesday and Saturday, while flights to Urumqi are scheduled to begin on July 4, operating on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The new terminal, which officially opened in December last year, was part of a comprehensive modernization project that included the reconstruction of the apron and aircraft parking areas, the construction of a new taxiway and forecourt, and the development of several key support facilities, reported the Transport Ministry’s press service.

Launching direct flights to Europe and Asia represents a new stage in expanding Kazakhstan’s route networks. These new routes are expected to boost business activity and trade, and economic ties, both regionally and nationally. Additionally, the expanded flight geography will lay a strong foundation for inbound tourism and regional infrastructure development.