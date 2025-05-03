Royal Danish Theater Brings Kazakh Soloist Meirambek Nazargozhayev Home for June Performance

ASTANA – The Steppe media outlet recently shared the inspiring journey of Meirambek Nazargozhayev, a Kazakh native whose talent and determination led him from the village of Karaoi, 50 kilometers from Almaty, to one of Europe’s most prestigious cultural institutions – the Royal Danish Theater. On June 27, the theater stars, including Nazargozhayev, will perform in Almaty.

“At the Royal Danish Theater, what is most appreciated is a dancer’s musicality, precision in rhythm, lightness of movement, and nuanced acting. Virtuosic tricks do not necessarily spark loud reactions – applause comes from recognizing skill and emotional depth. In Kazakhstan, it is different: the audience responds warmly to strength, technique, and impressive tricks,” said Nazargozhayev.

Nazargozhayev’s early life was steeped in music and creativity. With no exposure to ballet initially, his time was filled with singing and playing the dombra. It was his aunt, a teacher at the Almaty Choreographic School, who saw his potential and encouraged his parents to enroll him.

Although his entrance exam scores showed promise academically, his professional ballet marks were average due to limited flexibility and turnout. Still, the teachers believed in his potential, and he was admitted to the Almaty Choreographic College named after Alexander Seleznev. Over eight years, he honed his craft, became a scholarship holder of the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan, and went on to win awards in international competitions.

While still studying in Kazakhstan, he dreamed of working abroad, learning from the world’s best choreographers. After graduating in 2014, Nazargozhayev went to Moscow, then to the German city of Kiel, where he continued to gain experience dancing in professional theaters.

His dream was to join the Royal Danish Theater, one of Europe’s oldest and most prestigious ballet institutions, known for its distinctive school and style. Entry is highly competitive and granted only through invitation via a closed selection process. After a successful audition in Copenhagen, Nazargozhayev received the long-awaited offer on his birthday.

Nazargozhayev made his debut at the Royal Danish Theater in “27’52”, a production by renowned choreographer Jiří Kylián, where he performed the leading role.