Rotary Club Drives Local Change from Auctions to Action 

ASTANA — As Rotary International celebrates its 120th anniversary, the Rotary Club of Astana marks ten years of civic engagement and community-driven initiatives in the Kazakhstani capital. From inclusive playgrounds to supporting women’s leadership and vulnerable families, the club continues to build a culture of service, one project at a time, said Rotary Club of Astana member, entrepreneur and deputy chair of the Alliance of Women’s Forces of Kazakhstan, Bayan Toikebayeva, in an interview with The Astana Times.

“We believe in serving above self. Each year, we identify a local project that responds to real community needs. This is what makes Rotary unique. The leadership here rotates annually, which allows many of us to step forward, lead initiatives and build deeper community ties,” said Toikebayeva.

This year, to mark the international Rotary movement’s 120th anniversary, the club planted 120 trees and hosted the Rotary Ball, a major charity event attended by 120 guests. The fundraiser collected 25 million tenge (US$49,000) to support the Zamandas-21 family courtyard club project.

The initiative provides free access to educational and extracurricular activities for more than 5,000 children from low-income, single-parent, or large families, many of whom receive targeted social assistance. Programs include chess, dombyra, martial arts, robotics, English and hockey.

“We call Zamandas-21 a ‘territory of happiness’ because it offers a safe and empowering space for children who otherwise might not have access to such opportunities,” said Toikebayeva.

The Rotary Club has collaborated with Zamandas-21 for several years. This year’s Rotary Ball featured a charity auction where signature items were auctioned with the support of over 20 partner organizations. The items included Dimash Kudaibergen’s dombyra, which was eventually sold for four million tenge (US$7,840), boxing gloves from Gennadiy Golovkin and Daniyar Yeleussinov, and memorabilia from other cultural figures.

“These lotted items were donated by artists and athletes who believe in our mission. We contacted Dimash’s mother personally, and they have supported us before. They also donated his jacket for a previous auction,” she added.

What is Rotary?

Rotary is the world’s largest community service organization with over 1.4 million members and more than 46,000 Rotary, Rotaract and Interact clubs. Its mission spans seven focus areas: promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water and sanitation, saving mothers and children, supporting education, growing local economies, and protecting the environment.

Famous Rotarians have included Thomas Edison, Winston Churchill, Margaret Thatcher, Neil Armstrong, and other notable figures.

As a global network that strives to build a better world, Rotary embraces diversity. It celebrates the contributions of people from all backgrounds, regardless of age, ethnicity, ability, religion, or gender identity.

Established in 2015, the Rotary Club of Astana has implemented numerous projects, including building inclusive playgrounds, hosting eco-picnics, donating walkers to the Asyl Bala special needs school, and distributing computers to students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Current projects include supporting the Urupinks orphanage, organizing English-speaking games at Zamandas, equipping the Akkol school with an interactive whiteboard and screens, and aiding the Astana hospice.

From curiosity to commitment: one woman’s rotary journey

Toikebayeva shared that her journey into Rotary began with a moment of curiosity and a social media post.

“I saw the projects they were doing and was genuinely interested — what is this movement about? (…) Once I heard Rotary’s mission and saw the scope of their projects in Kazakhstan, I immediately knew I wanted to join,” she said.

However, her commitment to service started long before Rotary. In 2005, she helped raise funds for a child’s surgery and to purchase a special-needs taxi. Today, she leads a personal initiative – a donation hub based in her home garage.

“My neighbors, friends, and relatives bring items in good condition — sometimes new — like clothes, furniture, or appliances. Since I run a furniture business, I have a truck and movers. We gather everything and deliver it to a donation warehouse, where people in need can come and take what they require,” she said.

This initiative has operated for nearly a decade.

“Recently, a center for children with autism asked for a TV. We found it in one day and coordinated the delivery. When you have a strong network, it is easy to be the connector,” said Toikebayeva.

One of her most meaningful projects was helping a mother of six who fled domestic abuse.

“She stayed at a crisis center. Together with activist Anna Ryl and other supporters, we raised funds and bought her an apartment. I helped furnish it with a bed, fridge, and television,” she said.

Driven by purpose: one project at a time

While her personal service work laid the foundation, Rotary provided a structured path to scale those efforts through annual club initiatives. Each year, the Rotary Club of Astana selects one major project based on presentations by ambassadors, non-governmental organization (NGO) leaders, and civil society experts. The club president and team then decide which initiative to support through fundraising, mainly driven by community-backed charity events.

“We once sponsored a cleanup effort in Burabai, providing gloves and bags for volunteers. Another year, we funded overseas training for students. Each project is selected by the club president and their team,” she said.

Other initiatives have included donating wheelchairs, supplying kitchen equipment to orphanages for life-skills training, and organizing cultural outings for children from shelters.

“In Akkol, we work with a shelter where we regularly host kids in Astana. We have taken them to cafes, amusement parks, and cinemas. These are simple joys they rarely experience,” said Toikebayeva.

“We also recently hosted workshops on self-defense for boys and personal care for girls, aiming to equip them with basic confidence and life skills,” she added.

Leading with purpose: championing women’s voices

A long-time advocate for gender equality, Toikebayeva also plays an active role in the Association of Businesswomen of Kazakhstan and the Alliance of Women’s Forces. With more than 15 years in women’s empowerment efforts, she links Rotary’s mission with broader societal goals.

“I believe women, families, and children are deeply interconnected. That is why so many women lead in education and social work. Because it resonates with our values, even if it is not always high-paying. But this work has an immense impact,” she said.

Through associations’ and alliances’ initiatives such as the School of Women’s Political Leadership, women are trained in public speaking, media appearances and political programming. The aim is to empower them to enter decision-making roles, from public councils to corporate boards.

“We want women to feel confident speaking to voters, developing a platform, and applying to public councils. The more women we have in decision-making roles, the more inclusive society becomes,” she said.

Toikebayeva noted that Kazakhstan still has room to grow.

“Only 14.6% of board seats are held by women. The wage gap remains at 26%, even for the same positions. We have written to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and now there is a directive for 30% female representation on company boards by 2030,” she said.

She cited an artwork from the Syldyr project by Zhanna Asanova titled “6 out of 100”. It features a necklace made of 100 broken heel parts and Swarovski crystals. Only six heels contain a crystal, representing the six women CEOs among the top 100 UK companies in 2019. The broken heels without crystals symbolize women passed over for promotion, an outcome that might have differed if they were men.

Toikebayeva emphasized that Kazakhstan could benefit from adopting global models such as Club 30, a group of influential male allies who support women’s advancement.

Rotary’s heart: giving, belonging and global unity

As Toikebayeva advocates for systemic change, she believes the true impact stems from engaged local communities.

The Rotary Club of Astana is open to both men and women. Meetings are held every Wednesday at the Jumbaktas hotel. Prospective members are invited as guests and may be nominated for full membership after attending three to four sessions.

“This is not a transactional network. Rotary is about service. You must be ready to give time, resources, and heart,” said Toikebayeva.

The Association of Businesswomen requires members to be entrepreneurs and contributors.

“We always ask not just what do you expect to gain, but what will you give? This is how leadership and personal growth happen – through service,” she said.

According to Toikebayeva, both communities share a core belief that growth derives from service. Whether through Rotary or women’s networks, they build projects and develop leaders, givers and changemakers.

“The environment we choose shapes us. And Rotary, with its global family and shared values, gives us the kind of support that goes beyond borders. Wherever you go, there is a Rotary club ready to welcome you. That is the kind of world we are creating,” added Toikebayeva.