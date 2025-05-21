PepsiCo to More Than Double Investment, Build Central Asia’s Largest Snack Plant

ASTANA – PepsiCo plans to more than double its investment in constructing a snacks production plant in the Almaty Region, which is set to become the largest facility of its kind in Central Asia. The project will significantly boost production capacity, create around 900 jobs, and expand the use of local raw materials. The investment increase was revealed during a May 20 meeting between Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and David Manzini, president of PepsiCo for Central Asia, Russia, Belarus, and the Caucasus.

Initially set at $160 million following negotiations in June 2024, the investment will now exceed that figure. As a result, the production and potato processing capacity will triple – from 70,000 to 210,000 tons – enabling the annual output of nearly 70,000 tons of finished products, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Manzini said that the launch of the first phase of the project and the release of the first batch of Kazakhstan’s products are planned for March 2026, and the plant is expected to reach full capacity by September 2027.

The project involves using local raw materials, with farms across Kazakhstan supplying potatoes. By 2035, PepsiCo aims to fully localize the cultivation of potato varieties used for chips. Currently, around 15 farms from the Pavlodar, Akmola, Karagandy, Almaty, and Zhetisu Regions are participating in the program. Plans also include expanding raw material storage capacity and developing scientific methods to enhance crop yield and product quality.

“We will fully support such projects aimed at producing finished products with high added value. Government agencies will make all the necessary decisions within two weeks,” said Bektenov.

Manzini noted that they highly appreciate the support provided by the Kazakh authorities. He stated that favorable conditions had been created for them as a foreign investor, and the necessary assistance was being offered. He added that, seeing high potential in the country, the company had decided to double its investments in Kazakhstan.

Manzini also held talks with Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov to discuss ongoing projects in Kazakhstan and future investment prospects.

Kuantyrov highlighted the importance of foreign investment in the development of Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial and food processing sectors.

“We see PepsiCo’s projects as a significant contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s processing industry. Increasing value-added production, advancing contract farming, and developing export-ready products align with our national strategic priorities. The government is ready to provide comprehensive support for the continued implementation of the company’s investment plans,” he said.

Kuantyrov and Manzini agreed to maintain close cooperation to ensure effective implementation of the current project and explore future areas of collaboration.

In an interview with The Astana Times last year, Manzini said Central Asia holds significant economic potential, and Kazakhstan offers the economic and geopolitical stability needed for projects to succeed.