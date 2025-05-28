‘Our Partnership Contributes to Kazakhstan’s Innovative and Sustainable Growth,’ Says French Minister

ASTANA — As France continues to strengthen its presence in Central Asia, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad Laurent Saint-Martin arrived on a two-day visit to Astana centered on diversification of economic cooperation. His visit coincides with the Kazakhstan-France business forum and the Astana International Forum that will also deepen ties in the strategic sectors.

In an exclusive Q&A with The Astana Times, Saint-Martin spoke about the French government’s vision for collaboration and the major projects to be unveiled during his visit.

France is among the key economic partners of Kazakhstan. What steps do you plan to take during your visit to boost bilateral trade and investment, particularly in strategic sectors? Are there any particular issues or priorities you plan to address during these discussions? Are there any new areas of interest for French companies?

France and Kazakhstan’s economic partnership is founded on longstanding partnerships in strategic sectors that are vital to both nations. The strength of this relationship is clearly reflected in our bilateral trade, roughly 5 billion euros in 2024—a 2.3% increase over 2023, itself a record-setting year.

Kazakhstan alone accounts for 85% of our trade with Central Asia, making it our main trading partner in the region. Our partnership is a balanced and mutually beneficial one, and we are proud to have become Kazakhstan’s fifth-largest trading partner for the first time in 2024. We are among the top five foreign investors in Kazakhstan: our companies contribute to developing the country’s industrial base, creating quality jobs across many regions.

Since 2022, our Presidents have met every year, illustrating the depth of our bilateral dialogue. Each visit plays a key role in reinforcing the new strategic pillars of our relationship. President Tokayev’s state visit to Paris last November was particularly significant, as it laid the foundation for a structured partnership in the field of critical raw materials (CRM), guided by a clear and forward-looking roadmap.

Kazakhstan is also playing a key role in the development of alternative logistics corridors, notably through the Transcaspian Corridor project, in which French investments and companies are fully mobilized. We welcome Kazakhstan’s efforts to advance this vision, which is fundamental to both French and Kazakhstan economic sovereignty.

French actors have clearly recognized the strategic importance of Kazakhstan, maintaining a strong and enduring presence in the country for many years. Leading firms such as Orano, TotalEnergies, Vicat, Air Liquide, and Alstom exemplify this long-term commitment. As part of my visit, I will have the honour of laying the foundation stone for a new Alstom logistics center in Astana—a strong testimony to the depth and ambition of our economic engagement with Kazakhstan.

All the conditions are in place to further strengthen and expand our political and economic ties—this is the central aim of my two-day visit to Astana. Through my presence, I intend to invigorate our partnership by opening new avenues of cooperation, particularly in agriculture, healthcare, digital and urban services. The business delegation led by MEDEFI that accompanies me reflects this ambition, bringing together representatives from these key sectors and beyond.

They will showcase French know-how at its finest and highlight the complementary strengths of our two economies. France has recognized expertise across numerous sectors, and I am confident in their ability to build strong and productive relationships with our Kazakh partners.

Could you tell us about the Kazakh-French business forum held on the eve of the Astana Int’l Forum at the initiative of President Tokayev and President Macron?

On 28 May, on the eve of the Astana International Forum, we will be holding a France–Kazakhstan Business Forum. This event, initiated by Presidents Macron and Tokayev during their meeting in Riyadh in December 2024 on the occasion of the One Water Summit, reflects our shared ambition to deepen and diversify our bilateral partnership.

In addition to a high-level plenary session that I will lead with Mr. Yersayin Nagaspayev, the Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan, the forum will feature four thematic panels dedicated to key sectors: health, agriculture, industry, and urban services. We are honoured to welcome a wide range of French and Kazakh stakeholders whose participation will enrich the discussions.

This business forum will also provide the occasion to formalize a number of new agreements between French and Kazakh partners, particularly in the fields of energy, health, and agriculture.

More than a business event, this event is a platform for dialogue—one that will help us better understand each other’s priorities, identify shared opportunities, and build stronger and more effective cooperation.

I am convinced that this forum is fully aligned with our joint efforts to strengthen and expand our strategic partnership. I would also like to express my sincere appreciation to the Kazakh authorities, and especially to Kazakh Invest, the Minister of Industry and Construction, and the France-Kazakhstan Chamber of Commerce, for their outstanding commitment in preparing this important event.

Kazakhstan is in the process of reviewing proposals from various international suppliers with France’s EDF among the shortlisted companies. How does the French government view the potential for collaboration in this sector and what advantages does the French proposal offer?

France operates 19 nuclear power plants with a total of 57 nuclear reactors. Over sixty years, we have accumulated extensive experience and knowledge across all stages of the nuclear power plant life cycle — from design and construction to operation, maintenance, and even final decommissioning. Kazakhstan could greatly benefit from this expertise.

In addition, we plan to build at least six more nuclear power units in the coming years. As a result, our industry is well-equipped to supply nearly all the essential equipment for the most advanced nuclear power plants.

With the support of the French government, EDF is in discussions with the Atomic Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan to explore various options for potential collaboration.

How can French expertise contribute to Kazakhstan’s goals of modernizing its industrial base and promoting innovation-driven growth? Are there plans for joint ventures or technology transfers?

Many French companies are already working closely with Kazakh partners to support the modernization of local industry and to contribute to Kazakhstan’s innovation-driven growth. In this context, I would like to thank the Minister for Digital Development, Innovation and the Aerospace Industry, Mr. Zhaslan Madiyev, for his presence at the AI Summit in Paris last February, demonstrating Kazakhstan’s interest in the French offer on AI and digitalization.

A notable result of this new collaboration in the innovative sector is the partnership with CleverCloud, a renowned French digital services company, which will sign a strategic agreement with QazCloud on May 28. This agreement will lead to the creation of a joint venture and the establishment of a research and development center in Astana, focused on cloud technologies and artificial intelligence.

In the field of renewable energy, TotalEnergies will launch a new partnership with the Aktobe region aiming at expanding renewable energy sources. And let us not forget TotalEnergies’ strong involvement in the Mirny wind power plant mega project, which will play a decisive role in supporting Kazakhstan’s energy transition.

Healthcare is another key area of cooperation. French companies are ready to collaborate closely with their Kazakh partners to provide advanced equipment and to develop innovative technologies in both medical treatment and research. I will take advantage of my presence in Kazakhstan to inaugurate two mammographs that were donated by the French government to the Republican Center for Primary Healthcare, as part of a joint project to strengthen breast cancer detection.

Finally, agriculture will be in the spotlight at the business forum, with several important partnerships to be formalized — including one involving the National Agrarian Science and Education Center (NASEC) and one of the most prominent livestock farming in France. France remains the first agricultural power in Europe thanks to the use of technology, and this initiative aims at enhancing the productivity and competitiveness of Kazakhstan’s agriculture by testing and adopting the best French agricultural technologies.

These various areas of cooperation reflect the strength and diversity of our partnership and our shared commitment to contributing to Kazakhstan’s innovative and sustainable growth.

What mechanisms are in place — or could be strengthened — to encourage more French SMEs to enter the Kazakh market, particularly in the energy, construction, and industrial sectors?

Several projects led by French companies in Kazakhstan benefit from financial support from the French government. In this regard, we have a wide range of instruments at our disposal to help companies enter the Kazakh market with confidence, including loans, guarantees, and direct financing.

The two projects I previously mentioned—one with the National Agrarian Scientific and Educational Center (NASEC) and the other with the Republican Center for Primary Healthcare—are supported by a grant from the French Treasury. These initiatives reflect our broader commitment as the French government to fostering economic cooperation with Kazakhstan.

Our role is threefold: to encourage French businesses to explore opportunities in Kazakhstan, to raise awareness about the potential that exists here, and to ensure companies are well-informed about the support mechanisms available to them. At the same time, we remain fully aligned with the development priorities of the Kazakh government, ensuring our efforts contribute meaningfully to its national objectives.

Let us give ourselves the means to diversify and strengthen our partnership!