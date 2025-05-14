Kyrgyz Republic Approves Procedure for Granting Digital Nomad Status to Foreigners

ASTANA – The Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers has approved regulations outlining the procedure for granting Digital Nomad status to foreign nationals, Kazinform reported on May 13.

The status applies to specialists in information and communication technologies, software development, and related fields. Eligible applicants include citizens from visa-free countries such as Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, and Russia, as well as visa-required countries including the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, and South Korea.

The Digital Nomad status is granted by the Kyrgyz Republic’s authorized migration body and exempts holders from mandatory registration at their place of residence for up to 60 days after entry. It also removes the requirement for a work permit during the validity period. It allows holders to operate as individual entrepreneurs or company founders and open local bank accounts without residential registration.

Initially granted for 60 days, the status can be extended for one year, with further annual renewals permitted for up to ten years. Applicants from visa-required countries must apply for a type “DN” Digital Nomad visa.

Applications are reviewed within seven working days from submitting a complete document package.

Kazakhstan introduced the Neo Nomad Visa in November last year for foreign tourists working remotely in fields such as programming, marketing, finance, consulting, design, and e-commerce. It allows foreign nationals to stay in Kazakhstan for up to one year while remaining employed by their companies.