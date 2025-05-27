Kyrgyz Kuurdak Named Among World’s Top 50 Offal Dishes by Taste Atlas

ASTANA – The traditional Kyrgyz dish kuurdak has been recognized among the world’s top 50 offal dishes, according to a recent ranking by the international culinary guide Taste Atlas.

Kuurdak is a traditional dish made from fried meat or offal with onions. Its name comes from the Kyrgyz word “kuuruu” meaning “frying.”

Iranian Kale Pache topped the list, followed by Peruvian beef heart shashlik and Turkish kokoreç.

Taste Atlas, founded in 2018, is known for spotlighting traditional dishes from around the world. The ranking is based on user reviews and expert opinions.