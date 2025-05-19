Korkyt Ata Special Economic Zone Opens in Kyzylorda Region

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov signed a decree on May 19 to establish the Korkyt Ata Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the Kyzylorda Region, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Covering 550 hectares, the facility will serve as a customs control zone with the status of a port SEZ. It will be located near the international transport corridor of Western Europe – Western China, enabling efficient access to markets in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

The Korkyt Ata SEZ aims to create opportunities for the accelerated development of modern, highly productive, competitive industries, as well as improve service provision, attract investment, introduce advanced technologies, and boost employment in the region.

By 2049, the zone will attract over 150 billion tenge (US$293.6 million) in total investments, including up to 80 billion tenge (US$156.6 million) in foreign capital. The projected volume of goods and services produced is 500 billion tenge (US$978.8 million), with Kazakh content reaching up to 90%.

Over the next 25 years, the SEZ is expected to launch 39 new enterprises and generate over 3,000 jobs.

The decree also grants port SEZ status to five other zones, including Ontustik, Astana-Technopolis, Saryarka, Alatau, and Aktobe, to support the development of multimodal air hubs.