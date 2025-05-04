Kazakhstan’s Youngest Rector Shares Journey in Education Leadership

ASTANA – At 34, Laura Karabassova has shattered glass ceilings to lead the Aktobe Regional University and become the youngest rector in the country. Beyond the title, she brings a fresh perspective on higher education and the kind of leadership students might need today. In an interview with The Astana Times, Karabassova opens up about what it takes to lead a university.

“Serving as a rector has been one of the most transformative leadership experiences of my life. It taught me that holding a formal title is not enough to drive meaningful change,” said Karabassova, who has held this position since 2021.

“True leadership is earned through trust, credibility, and the ability to connect with others in a way that makes them recognize and accept you as a leader,” she said.

The Aktobe Regional University named after Kudaibergen Zhubanov was established in 1935. The university has more than 14,000 students enrolled in bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs. Karabassova herself is a graduate of this university.

“What keeps me going is a deep sense of purpose in the work I do. I have the privilege of serving as rector at the very university I once graduated from in my hometown. It is an honour to give back to my country and community for the quality education I received—an experience that shaped both my values and aspirations,” she said.

Key changes

Karabassova and her team aim to transform the university into a “globally connected, research-intensive institution with a strong academic foundation.” While it is already a vital center of education and research in the region, there is always room for growth.

“First, we are committed to academic and research excellence. This involves enhancing the quality of teaching and learning, increasing the relevance of our curriculum and research, and strengthening ties with employers and the local community,” she said, noting the efforts to attract industry leaders in teaching.

Priorities also include internationalization, building a holistic and student-centered environment and expanding access to education.

“To further support internationalization and attract students from around the world, we are shifting several of our academic programs into English-medium instruction. During the last academic year, we welcomed students from countries such as India, Pakistan, Ghana, and China, contributing to a diverse and dynamic learning environment,” Karabassova said.

She also emphasized that programs such as Bolashak international scholarship are now playing a more active role in faculty development. Although participation was once limited due to the program’s high standards and English language requirements, the university has made an effort to encourage applications through meetings, support sessions, and awareness-raising efforts.

This is part of the reason why Karabassova sees investment in English proficiency as a crucial goal, describing it as a “lingua franca of global academia.”

Challenges while leading

Speaking about a moment in her career where she felt most pressured, Karabassova said it was when she led the overhaul of the university’s academic policy and practices. It entailed revising regulations and tightening standards with a strong focus on academic integrity.

“Implementing such reforms required managing resistance, aligning diverse stakeholders, and making difficult decisions that wouldn’t yield immediate or visible outcomes. Unlike structural changes, shifts in academic culture and mindset are intangible and often go unnoticed. Yet, they are critical to fostering a learning environment rooted in honesty, rigor, and long-term excellence,” she explained.

Karabassova sees the creation of a “sustainable, institution-wide system for capacity development” as her key contribution.

“Attracting talented professionals to the region is not an easy task; however, with small steps and a focused strategy in mind, we are making it real. So far, witnessing the positive impact of these initiatives reminds me that leadership is not about holding a title, it’s about service, vision, and the ability to empower others,” she said.

If there is one lesson Karabassova has learned so far, it is that leadership is a balance – staying grounded in times of uncertainty, and welcoming every obstacle as an opportunity to grow and help others grow. She stressed the notable support from the ministry and the government, overall, in fostering the university’s growth.



Partnership with Heriot-Watt University

The university has partnered with the U.K.-based Heriot-Watt University to establish a campus, as per an agreement signed between Kazakhstan and the university in February 2023.

“Heriot-Watt University is a prestigious university with a strong global presence through campuses in Dubai and Malaysia. The university is particularly known for its excellence in STEM, as well as business, finance, and design. It has a strong reputation for producing highly employable graduates, thanks to its close links with industry,” Karabassova explained.

The Heriot-Watt campus in Aktobe now hosts 10 international professors on a permanent basis and welcomes around 15 visiting scholars every two months.

She noted the principles and vision of both universities aligned, deeming it an “essential foundation for any sustainable partnership.”

“We are now in the third year of our collaboration, marked by regular visits from Heriot-Watt University’s leadership. Internationally recruited faculty are based in Aktobe, alongside talented Kazakh professionals who have studied abroad,” she said.

Among the most tangible results of the partnership has been a shift in how the university approaches the organization and management of academic processes and the exchange of ideas and perspectives.

“These improvements span the entire student journey—from recruiting students across various regions of Kazakhstan and beyond, to strengthening marketing campaigns, and implementing rigorous, high-quality admissions and examination procedures. Each aspect has become increasingly aligned with international standards,” Karabassova said.

This, in turn, motivated the university’s staff to pursue further studies. “We are confident that these colleagues will return to Aktobe with fresh perspectives, knowledge, and experience, ready to contribute meaningfully to the ongoing growth of our university,” she added.

Over the past two years, the university has welcomed students from 12 regions of Kazakhstan and neighboring countries, including Russia and Uzbekistan. This year, it prepares to enroll its third cohort.

“These students are talented and eager to learn, with strong English skills. Some of our second-year students are currently studying for a term at HWU’s campuses in Edinburgh and Malaysia,” she said.

Karabassova, however, emphasized that inclusivity and equity have been core principles of this partnership from the very beginning.

“From the outset, we made it clear that our project would not be elitist. Instead, we are committed to an inclusive approach, rooted in equity. We’ve admitted students from rural areas and disadvantaged backgrounds, aiming to make a real difference by providing access to quality higher education. Many of our students, starting with basic English skills, are excelling through dedication and hard work,” Karabassova said.

Balance between academic freedom and market relevance

Breaking away from the legacy of the Soviet-era divide between teaching and research, the university is working to build a more integrated academic model that combines research, teaching, and service into a unified ecosystem.

“Strengthening the relevance and real-world application of research is not only timely. It is essential to ensuring that knowledge translates into tangible impact for society,” she said, emphasizing strong government support and investment.



Commercialization can be a way for researchers to access funding and resources and to transform their work into real-world solutions with a broader societal impact. The university began laying the groundwork several years ago.

“Three years ago, we established a dedicated unit, appointed specialized staff, and launched workshops and training for our researchers. It took time and persistence, even convincing some enterprises to engage and explore our potential. I think the momentum is growing,” Karabassova said.

These efforts, she noted, are beginning to pay off. Two projects, one in metallurgy and one in environmental protection, secured development grants.

“It is worth highlighting that these two projects have also been co-financed by two local companies. These achievements demonstrate that commercialization, when thoughtfully supported, not only advances applied research but also reinforces academic freedom by expanding opportunities for researchers to see their work evolve and make a tangible difference,” Karabassova said.

What keeps you going

Climbing a career ladder is a challenging task in every field, but in a country where generational and gender divides often dictate power dynamics, this is a double burden.

As the youngest rector and a rare woman leader in the field, Karabassova feels a heavy weight of responsibility to “earn and uphold the trust of society in young leadership.” For her, this role is a chance to lead by example that others can follow.

“Each day, I am motivated by the opportunity to make a lasting impact on the lives of students, faculty, staff, and the broader community. The challenge of solving problems and pushing boundaries in education keeps me energized. Knowing that the decisions I make today can shape the future of education and open new pathways for growth, especially in a region like ours, is deeply fulfilling,” she said.

“The unwavering support of my dedicated team, a shared vision, and strong backing from key government stakeholders continue to fuel our progress. Together, we are building something meaningful and enduring,” she added.

Karabassova is sure that the university is no longer a peripheral institution.

“We have moved beyond the traditional boundaries of a regional university and are now positioning ourselves to address national-level challenges and priorities,” she added.