Kazakhstan’s GDP Grows 6% in January-April

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s economy grew by 6% in January-April, according to preliminary data from the Kazakh Bureau of National Statistics. The figures indicate an acceleration in development across key sectors, including transport, trade, industry, and agriculture.

The transport sector emerged as the fastest growing sector with 22.4%, driven by increased freight volumes in rail (20.5%) and pipeline transport (19.6%). Notably high regional dynamics were recorded in Turkistan (21.8%), Zhambyl (11.2%), and Abai (14.9%) Regions.

In the construction sector, the physical volume index rose 16.2%. Officials have called for faster project execution and better local coordination to avoid rising costs, reported the National Economy Ministry’s press service on May 12.

The trade sector posted a 7% growth rate, up from 6.3% in January-March. Wholesale trade increased to 7.4%, while retail trade rose by 6.1%.

Significant regional growth was observed in the Turkistan Region, which recorded a 60.4% increase primarily due to strong sales of fruits, vegetables, and pharmaceuticals.

The Akmola Region reported a 44% rise, driven by the trade of grain, seeds, and animal feed, while Shymkent posted a 19.8% increase, supported by sales of diesel fuel, pharmaceuticals, and scrap metal.

The industrial production index reached 6.4%, with the mining sector growing 7.1%, mainly due to an 11.2% increase in coal output. The manufacturing sector expanded 7.2%, featuring growth in food production, tobacco products, chemical products and mechanical engineering.

Agriculture also demonstrated positive dynamics with a 3.9% increase in gross output for the period.