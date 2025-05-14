Kazakhstan Unveils Plan for 100 Energy-Independent Eco-Villages with Major Chinese Investment

ASTANA – Kazakhstan presented the concept of an eco-village project aimed at building 100 autonomous eco-settlements according to BREED and LEED standards at a B2B investment forum on May 13 in Shenzhen, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

At the event, the International Green Technologies and Investment Projects Center and the China-Eurasian Business Council signed a strategic agreement to attract Chinese investment in Kazakhstan’s environmental initiatives.

A preliminary agreement worth $600 million with Chinese investors covers 600 hectares of land in picturesque regions of Kazakhstan. The eco-villages, designed to be completely energy-independent, will feature solar panels, rainwater collection systems, greenhouses, and opportunities for residents to earn passive income. This innovative approach to energy independence is set to inspire similar projects worldwide.

The project seeks to offer a sustainable, eco-friendly, and safe alternative to urban life with clean air and protection from energy outages.

Another key project showcased was the OzenM platform, developed under Kazakhstan’s Global Cleantech Innovation Program. The intelligent environmental monitoring platform is designed for hydroposts, and the Chinese company Lihero expressed interest in integrating the technology into over 1,000 hydroposts throughout Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh delegation also visited the world’s largest waste-to-energy plant operated by PK Environment in Guangzhou. Kazakh waste processing companies demonstrated their technologies for recycling solid, oil-containing, and rubber-based waste. The Chinese side showed interest in exploring these solutions’ business plans and technical characteristics.