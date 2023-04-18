Kazakhstan Launches Global Cleantech Innovation Program to Foster Green Technologies

ASTANA – The Global Cleantech Innovation Program (GCIP) has been launched in Kazakhstan on April 15 to promote innovation and support small and medium-sized businesses and startups in green technologies, reported the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources press service.

GCIP entails startup pre-selection, acceleration, and commercialization to identify the most promising entrepreneurs. It will then provide ongoing mentoring and training to help turn their innovative ideas and concepts into full-fledged products and services ready to enter national and global markets.

According to the Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Dosbol Bekmagambetov, Kazakhstan, the first country in Central Asia that joined the GCIP, has a unique opportunity to build an effective, innovative ecosystem for clean technologies development.

“The project will help to create new innovative solutions, promote effective technology transfer, provide additional social and economic benefits, including job creation, and allow Kazakhstan to strengthen the network of cooperation with foreign markets,” he said.

The International Green Technologies and Investment Projects Center (IGTIPC) is in charge of implementing the project.

IGTIPC Chairman Olzhas Agabekov emphasized the country’s vital innovation and talent potential but also pointed out different impediments to green technology commercialization.

“Given Kazakhstan’s geographical location in the Central Asian region and the goal to promote financial and institutional opportunities for green technologies, the country has the potential to become a magnet for cutting-edge efforts to assist green business and all stakeholders,” said Agabekov.

The grant to implement this project was allocated by the Global Environment Facility with the assistance of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization.

Every year, 30-40 promising projects in clean technologies will be selected in the spheres of energy efficiency, renewable energy, waste management, efficient water use, modern materials and chemicals, green building, and transport. The program is expected to train nearly 100 companies over three years.