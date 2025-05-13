Kazakhstan, UAE Strengthen Strategic Partnership in Logistics and Food Security

ASTANA – Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, the national railway company, dispatched the first train carrying a shipment of Kazakh wheat to the port of Jebel Ali in the United Arab Emirates. The delivery, facilitated by cargo trader IK Trading, marks a key step in strengthening trade and economic relations between the two countries.

The route runs through the territory of Turkmenistan and Iran, with subsequent transshipment in the port of Bandar Abbas and delivery by sea to the UAE. The average travel time is 18 days.

This step was the next stage in the development of logistics routes between Eurasia and the Middle East, reported the company’s press service on May 12.