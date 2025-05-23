Kazakhstan Strengthens Business Ties with Korea and Hong Kong Through AIFC Connect

ASTANA — The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) held AIFC Connect events in Seoul on May 21 and Hong Kong on May 22 to deepen investment and business ties with local markets. The events showcased Kazakhstan’s creative industries, infrastructure, and financial opportunities.

In Seoul, the focus was on intellectual property protection and the AIFC’s legal framework. Kazakh Ambassador to South Korea Nurgali Arystanov noted that Korean investments in Kazakhstan reached $1.2 billion in 2024, with a 20-year total exceeding $10.8 billion, reported AIFC press service.

AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov emphasized the center’s role as a top financial hub in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, inviting Korean investors to participate in sectors like finance, infrastructure, and the creative economy. Kazakh Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Yevgeniy Kochetov added that the creative sector is a national strategic priority.

In Hong Kong, over 100 business leaders attended the event. The AIFC promoted its capabilities for structuring companies, protecting investor rights, and supporting infrastructure projects like the Middle Corridor. Today, 14 Hong Kong and 725 Chinese companies are registered at AIFC.

Since its 2018 launch, the AIFC has attracted $14.7 billion and registered over 3,900 companies from more than 80 countries. AIFC Connect has also been held in Singapore, London, and Dubai.