Kazakhstan, Poland Advance Political, Economic Ties

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski reaffirmed the mutual willingness to strengthen political dialogue, expand trade, economic and investment ties, as well as implement cultural and humanitarian projects during a May 23 meeting in Warsaw.

Sikorski expressed strong support for the initiative to simplify the visa regime between the European Union and Kazakhstan, emphasizing its readiness to actively promote the early start of relevant negotiations between Astana and Brussels, reported Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The diplomats highlighted the significant potential for expanding bilateral cooperation across a range of sectors, including transportation, energy, pharmaceuticals, education, the food industry, and the production of construction materials. They also underscored the important coordinating role of the Kazakh-Polish Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, the 10th meeting of which is scheduled for this fall.

Given the growing role of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route in economic interconnectivity between Asia and Europe, the Kazakh side called on the Polish business community to participate in joint logistics and infrastructure projects to open up new trade and investment opportunities.

Following the meeting, the ministries signed the Program of Cooperation for 2025-2027.

Boosting economic cooperation with Polish businesses

Nurtleu also held meetings with executives of major Polish companies representing key economic sectors.

Discussions were held with Chairman of the Board of Owners of Pronar Sergiusz Martyniuk, CEO of Selena FM S.A. Sławomir Majchrowski, General Director of TZF Polfa S.A. Maksymilian Świniarski, and Chairman of Supervisory Board of Polpharma Group pharmaceutical holding and Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Gdańsk, Jerzy Starak.

The meetings focused on expanding bilateral economic ties through the localization of production and implementation of joint investment projects in Kazakhstan. Polish partners expressed keen interest in developing sustainable industrial cooperation and sharing advanced technologies.

The meeting with the Pronar management discussed prospects for localizing the production of agricultural and municipal machinery in Kazakhstan, as well as opportunities for technology transfer and workforce training.

During a meeting with the Chairman of the Management Board of Selena FM S.A., the officials discussed areas of cooperation in the field of construction chemicals, focusing on the potential launch of new production facilities and the introduction of innovative materials to the Kazakh market.

At the meeting with TZF Polfa S.A., discussions focused on plans to implement projects in the pharmaceutical sector, including technology transfer and contract manufacturing of unique medicinal products.

With the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Polpharma Group, the interlocutors considered the expansion of the company’s investment presence in Kazakhstan, cooperation in scientific research, and the strengthening of partnerships in the pharmaceutical industry.

Nurtleu noted the contribution of Polpharma Group in delivering humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan’s flood-affected regions in 2024, providing medicines valued at 70 million tenge (US$137,455). The company also expressed its willingness to support cultural exchange programs featuring Kazakh creative groups in Poland.