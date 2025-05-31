Kazakhstan Pays Tribute to Victims of Political Repressions and Famine

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument complex on May 31, the Day of Remembrance of Victims of Political Repressions and Famine.

During his visit to the ALZHIR Museum and Memorial Complex, dedicated to victims of political repression and totalitarianism, he paid tribute to the victims with a minute of silence, reported Akorda.

“Every year on May 31, we pay tribute to the victims of political repression and famine, we bow our heads before all who died in those dark years.

In the last century, many peoples that were part of the Soviet Union experienced difficult trials. Our people did not pass by this difficult fate. During the campaign of forced collectivization, people lost their livestock and property, died en masse from hunger, and many were forced to seek refuge in foreign lands.

Stalin’s repressions also affected the national intelligentsia – the most educated and progressive part of our society. Thousands of people were declared ‘enemies of the people,’ subjected to cruel torture, and shot without trial or investigation. In a short time, our nation lost its best representatives, among whom were Alikhan Bokeikhanov, Akhmet Baitursynov, Saken Seifullin, Ilyas Zhansugurov and many others,” Tokayev said.

President emphasized the tragic legacy of political repression in Kazakhstan, noting that 11 GULAG (acronym for the State Administration of Camps) camps once operated on its territory. Among them was ALZHIR, where around 8,000 women were unjustly imprisoned – many of them the wives of prominent Kazakh figures such as Turar Ryskulov, Sultanbek Kozhanov, Temirbek Zhurgenov, Beimbet Mailin, and Sanzhar Asfendiyarov.

He highlighted that the repressions affected not only Kazakhs but also representatives of over 60 ethnic groups. Addressing descendants of ALZHIR survivors present at the event, Tokayev stressed that remembering this dark chapter is essential to prevent such tragedies from happening again.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan continues its large-scale effort to rehabilitate victims of political repression, with over 300,000 people cleared and millions of documents declassified. A special center was established to study archival materials, and extensive collections of historical documents have been published. The President stressed the importance of preserving historical truth without politicization.

Tokayev also linked historical reflection with contemporary progress. He outlined the broad political and constitutional reforms undertaken since the 2022 national referendum, including the establishment of a Constitutional Court, the expansion of parliamentary powers, and the introduction of direct elections for local officials. He reaffirmed that the principle of “Independence above all” must remain sacred in the national consciousness.

“Today, we are building Just Kazakhstan. The political mindset of our society is changing. People believe in real change and have become the driving force of positive transformation,” the President said.

He concluded with a message to the younger generation.

“Know your history, but look forward with confidence. Learn, progress, and always be ready to defend our sovereignty,” he said.