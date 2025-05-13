Kazakhstan Participates in Six-Party Talks to Boost China–Europe Rail Corridor

ASTANA – Tehran hosted a high-level six-party meeting on May 12 with the participation of railway representatives from China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan.

The talks marked a significant step toward advancing the China–Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Türkiye/Europe transport corridor, which has seen container traffic on the China–Iran route via Kazakhstan increase by 2.6 times in January-April compared to the same period last year.

During the meeting, an agreement was reached on joint actions to intensify container traffic on this route. The meeting participants confirmed their readiness to provide comprehensive support for promoting the corridor in the international transportation market, reported Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national railway company’s press service on May 12.

They also approved competitive tariff conditions and agreed on key parameters for organizing train traffic, including maintaining the approved delivery time along the route.