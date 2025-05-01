Kazakhstan Celebrates Unity in Diversity

ASTANA – Kazakhstan marks the Day of Unity of the People on May 1, paying tribute to the country’s rich multicultural identity. Officially recognized as a state holiday since 1996, it brings together more than 150 ethnic groups living across the nation, emphasizing mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and the power of cultural diversity.

The history behind this day runs deep. Kazakhstan became a new home for millions to those who came voluntarily during the Soviet Union’s campaign to develop virgin lands in the 1950s, to those forcibly deported during the years of Stalinist repression.

More than 70 years later, young people in Kazakhstan still honor those stories, often passed down from grandparents who found new lives in the Kazakh steppe.

A tapestry of cultures

Yerkezhan Sharipova, a resident of Astana, shared her family’s story in an interview with The Astana Times. Her maternal grandmother was Kazakh, and her grandfather — Belarusian.

“My grandfather moved to Kazakhstan during the so-called Virgin Lands campaign in 1951 and met my grandmother in one of the villages. She came from a traditional family and was hesitant at first. But my grandfather was persistent — he learned Kazakh, and asked for her hand in marriage in her native language,” said Sharipova.

Despite harsh living conditions that drove many settlers away, her grandfather remained. He found not only love but a sense of belonging in her grandmother’s large family.

“They welcomed him as one of their own. He embraced Kazakh traditions and passed them down to his children and grandchildren,” she said.

Sharipova sees Kazakhstan’s ethnic diversity as a strength and the holiday as a symbol of unity, representing a nation where everyone aspires to live in peace and harmony.

For Vlad Rekk, an ethnic German, the Day of Unity carries both historical weight and personal meaning. His great-grandmother Katya was among those exiled to Kazakhstan during the repressions. A local Kazakh family took her in, offering safety in a time of hardship.

“She helped with housework, and eventually, my great-grandfather, Zeinula, fell in love with her. They married, and from their story came a family that blends two distinct worlds,” said Rekk.

Rekk said he also has German roots on his father’s side. As a child, he remembered seeing old photographs and letters in German carefully preserved at home.

“My parents always told me to remember our family’s history. I wanted to learn more about my roots, so I started taking German language courses. It helped me feel more connected to my family’s story and realize that culture is not something abstract—it’s deeply personal. For me, German and Kazakh are part of my family memory,” he said.

“I often think about how both cultures live in me. From my German roots, I probably inherited a love of order and structure. From my Kazakh side, I learned openness, respect for elders, and the importance of family. I’m proud to be part of both,” he added.