Kazakhstan Advances Nearly $10 Bln in Chemical and Metallurgical Projects

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has been implementing five major industrial projects worth nearly $10 billion, expected to create over 8,700 permanent jobs, Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev said during a May 12 meeting on developing high value-added clusters in the chemical and metallurgical sectors, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

A $1.5 billion copper smelter is under construction in the Abai Region, with a capacity of up to 300,000 tons of cathode copper per year. The plant will process concentrates from three operating deposits and create over 1,000 jobs.

Kazakhstan’s largest steel and mining company, Qarmet, is undergoing a $3.5 billion modernization. By 2028, it aims to produce five million tons of iron ore concentrate and steel annually and extract up to nine million tons of coal. The project will generate 2,000 new jobs. In 2024, production was fully restored, equipment overhauled, and coal mining resumed at seven of eight mines, boosting output by 7%.

A new $1.2 billion plant in the Kostanai Region will produce two million tons of hot briquetted iron annually with over 90% iron content. The facility will support introducing eco-friendly metallurgical technologies and create 1,000 jobs.

A potassium chloride complex in the West Kazakhstan Region, valued at over $2.4 billion, will be built in four stages, reaching a production capacity of 12 million tons per year. More than 4,000 jobs are expected to be generated.

A $1.5 billion ammonia-urea complex in the Mangystau Region will help meet domestic demand for mineral fertilizers. The project is expected to create 700 jobs, with commissioning planned for 2029.