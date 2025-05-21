Kazakh President Calls for Deeper Turkic Cooperation at Budapest Summit

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for stronger unity and strategic cooperation among member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) during a May 21 informal summit held in Budapest, hosted by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Opening his remarks, Tokayev highlighted the symbolic importance of the summit being held in Europe, reported Akorda.

“Today’s meeting is of particular importance, since it is taking place in the heart of Europe. This is a clear confirmation of our unbreakable friendship,” he said, emphasizing the shared historical roots, traditions, and cultural values that bind the Turkic nations.

Kazakhstan’s initiatives to strengthen Turkic cooperation

Tokayev underlined Kazakhstan’s recent efforts to deepen engagement within the OTS. These include appointing a permanent representative to the organization, with plans underway to establish a permanent mission. He announced that Astana will host the 14th plenary session of the Turkic States Parliamentary Assembly in June. Aktau has been named this year’s cultural capital of the Turkic world, with related initiatives already underway. Kazakhstan also launched a consultative platform of electoral bodies, which held its first meeting in Turkistan. Starting in June, Almaty will become the youth capital of the organization.

Tokayev underscored the importance of respecting agreements made within the OTS framework.

“The norms established in all agreements must be respected and strictly implemented,” he noted.

Economic, energy, and digital cooperation

Focusing on economic cooperation, Tokayev addressed the transformation of global trade and the need to respond collectively to emerging challenges and opportunities. He proposed greater collaboration in key sectors such as industry, transport and logistics, agriculture, and digitalization.

According to him, Kazakhstan is taking steps to digitalize border procedures with the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan, simplify transit, and modernize logistics infrastructure, including opening a third railway checkpoint on the Chinese border. He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s strategic goal of turning the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route into a major transport link between East and West.

Energy cooperation was also a key point. Tokayev called for joint efforts to diversify supply chains for oil, gas, uranium, and other resources. He thanked Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev for supporting Kazakhstan’s efforts to expand oil exports to Europe. He mentioned the growing interest in building a Trans-Caspian oil and gas pipeline, emphasizing the need for coordinated transnational action for such a project.

Digitalization and information technology are also gaining momentum. Tokayev announced the launch of a fiber optic cable along the bottom of the Caspian Sea, which is expected to significantly boost regional digital connectivity.

Trade, agriculture, and environmental action

President Tokayev noted that trade volume between Kazakhstan and the OTS partners reached $11.4 billion last year, accounting for 8% of the country’s total foreign trade. While acknowledging this as a positive figure, he proposed the development of a special document focused on trade expansion. He also emphasized the importance of advancing cooperation in agriculture and encouraged coordination with the Islamic Organization for Food Security.

Addressing environmental topics, Tokayev urged joint responses to the rising frequency of natural disasters. He cited the noticeable drop in the Caspian Sea’s level as a serious concern affecting the region’s environment, economy, and quality of life. He called on Turkic countries to conduct joint scientific research and develop common environmental strategies.

The summit concluded with the adoption of several key documents. These included the Budapest Declaration of the Organization of Turkic States, a statement on Afghanistan, a decision approving Uzbekistan’s accession to the Turkic Culture and Heritage Fund, and an agreement to extend the term of the organization’s Secretary General.

The meeting also featured speeches by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, President of Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Secretary General of the OTS Kubanychbek Omuraliev.