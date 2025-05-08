Kazakh Deaf Dance Troupe Wins Big at International Festival in China

ASTANA – The Kazakh Sensitive Theater of deaf dancers claimed three Grand Prix awards at the second International Competition-Festival of Culture and Arts “Lace of Tianjin 2025,” held in China, from April 29 to May 3.

Among 700 participants worldwide, the Kazakh team stood out, earning top honors for their Kazakh stylized dance “Amanat,” a modern choreography piece “Eye of the Heart,” and “European dance Tango.”

The dancers perform without hearing the music, instead feeling it with their hearts. They compete equally with hearing performers, proving that sincere art has no boundaries.

“Participating in the competition was a valuable experience for us, allowing us to showcase our abilities, broaden our artistic horizons, and inspire talented dancers worldwide,” wrote Olga Rostovshchikova, the theater’s artistic director, on Facebook.

Founded in 2006 as a ballroom dance ensemble at the Regional Specialized Boarding School for Children with Hearing Impairments, the theater is the only professional dance troupe in Kazakhstan for dancers with hearing loss. Since 2020, the senior group has been performing at the S. Mukanov Kazakh Musical and Drama Theater, under the direction of Birzhan Zhalgasbayev. Over 19 years, the troupe has achieved significant success, earning 16 Grand Prix titles, 37 first places, and three second places.

Cultural exchange and plans

During their stay in China, the troupe met with the head of the Department of External Relations of Tianjin and Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to China, Shakhrat Nuryshev.

The Kazakh ambassador congratulated the team on their victory, highlighting the importance of such cultural exchanges in strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Looking ahead, the Sensitive Theater plans to collaborate with Chinese cultural groups, including the world’s only children’s choir of hearing-impaired children in Tianjin. Future initiatives may include a joint performance at a major Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) event. The two sides have also agreed to organize joint seminars, master classes, and educational projects.