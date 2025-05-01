From Silence to Big Screens: Kazakh Documentary Sheds Light on Women’s Voices in Nuclear-Affected Areas

ASTANA — Growing up in Kazakhstan, Aigerim Seitenova never imagined that the silence surrounding her community’s nuclear past would one day propel her into global activism. Now a feminist, human rights professional, and nuclear disarmament advocate, she has transformed her personal connection to the painful history of Soviet-era nuclear testing at the Semipalatinsk site into “Jara – Radioactive Patriarchy: Women of Qazaqstan,” a documentary that centers on the voices of women still living with its consequences.

In an interview with The Astana Times, Seitenova shared how her own journey of self-reflection led her to uncover these untold stories of resilience and resistance.

Reclaiming the narrative: women in “Jara”

“Jara,” which translates as a wound in Kazakhstan, is a powerful exploration of the lives of women from nuclear-affected regions, the area that bore the brunt of more than 400 Soviet nuclear tests. The film, screened at venues including the Church Center for the United Nations in New York and Harvard University, sheds light on the often-overlooked emotional, social and cultural consequences of nuclear testing.

Unlike other documentaries that focus on the physical devastation and disability caused by nuclear testing, “Jara” emphasizes the stigma and challenges women continue to face while highlighting their roles and leadership within local communities.

Seitenova’s approach is not to sensationalize the trauma but to show the resilience and perseverance of these women.

“There are hundreds of films about Kazakhstan’s nuclear legacy. You can find them on YouTube, often made by Western journalists or filmmakers. They tend to focus on how Semei is ‘the most nuked place on Earth,’ with images of children with disabilities and all the horrors — which, of course, are real. But what I wanted was something different,” said Seitenova.

“I didn’t want to victimize my community. I didn’t want to sensationalize,” she added.

Instead, she presents these women not just as passive victims and survivors but as leaders advocating for change. The film offers a fresh perspective—one that celebrates women’s agency in confronting nuclear injustice.

“I wanted this film to be a small step toward decolonizing how we tell our stories—to reclaim the narrative and center our voices,” she said.

A personal path to advocacy

Seitenova’s commitment to nuclear justice is rooted in her personal and community history. Born into a third-generation family affected by nuclear testing in the area around the former Semipalatinsk test site, she sought to create a safe space for women to share their stories.

“As someone from the affected community, I wanted to create a space where the women I interviewed felt safe and respected. Not objectified or pitied. Not sitting across from a man asking them to share intimate details, like how they were afraid to have children or couldn’t,” she said.

In her revelations, Seitenova said that before the idea for “Jara” began to take shape, she had already built a strong foundation in human rights advocacy in Kazakhstan, focusing on social justice and civic engagement. Her interest in nuclear disarmament deepened after attending an international conference in 2018 and later during her master’s studies, where she explored broader issues of gender, colonialism and nuclear policy.

“But, in the summer of 2022, I had to pause and ask myself: I’m learning so much, I’m running in this field — but have I taken time to reflect personally? At the time, I was reading two books — one by Dr. Togzhan Kassenova, ‘Atomic Steppe: How Kazakhstan Gave Up the Bomb’, and the other by Ray Acheson, ‘Banning the Bomb, Smashing the Patriarchy,’” said Seitenova.

“I realized how little Kazakhstan — and especially my region, Semei — has collectively reflected on this traumatic legacy. So I stopped and asked myself what are my thoughts? How do I reflect on this? That’s how the idea for my documentary started,” she said.

Nuclear justice: a feminist perspective

Seitenova’s work focuses not only on nuclear disarmament but also on its intersection with gender. She noted that nuclear weapons and militarism are inherently tied to patriarchal systems of power.

“Our societies, especially those shaped by militarism, are built in ways where nuclear weapons represent power. Countries that possess them often describe themselves as strong or superior. It’s tied to this patriarchal idea that destruction equals strength. Meanwhile, peace, cooperation and human rights are often feminized — seen as soft or weak,” said Seitenova

This gendered lens is central to her activism, as she challenges the dominant narrative that ties national strength to nuclear power, advocating instead for a world grounded in peace, justice and care.

Pushing for policy change

While “Jara” serves as an important tool for raising awareness about the ongoing impacts of nuclear testing, Seitenova’s goal extends beyond simply sharing these stories. She is also pushing for concrete action to improve the lives of those affected by nuclear testing, particularly in Kazakhstan.

“I hope people in power, in government, parliament, ministries, will see it and listen,” she said, calling for legal reforms that ensure better social protection and healthcare for those impacted by nuclear tests.

She pointed to gaps in Kazakhstan’s existing laws on nuclear test survivors, particularly the law on social protection of citizens affected by nuclear testing, which she highlighted needs to be updated to serve families more effectively.

“Cancer screenings and medical infrastructure are often outdated,” she said, highlighting the challenges people in the Abai region, where the former nuclear test site is located, face when accessing medical care.

Kazakhstan’s role in global disarmament

Seitenova’s activism has also positioned her on the global stage.

“Kazakhstan deserves a lot of credit. (…) It is possible to renounce nuclear arsenals, and Kazakhstan did it,” said Seitenova, referring to the country’s support for international agreements such as the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW).

“People often say Kazakhstan didn’t have a choice, but the fact remains: we did give them up. That’s the first lesson. The second is that Kazakhstan was one of the first countries in the world to pass a law supporting nuclear test survivors — back in 1992. I’ve been critical of how the law could be improved, but it is important to recognize that Kazakhstan has been pursuing nuclear justice since the early 1990s. That’s something many other countries have failed to do — especially those responsible for nuclear harm,” said Seitenova.

“The third lesson is Kazakhstan’s role on the global stage. Our diplomats have done incredible work advocating for disarmament, initiating UN resolutions and even pushing for the establishment of the International Day Against Nuclear Tests on Aug. 29. Kazakhstan is one of the most active countries in this field,” she added.

“I find the power in choosing peace instead of destruction; Kazakhstan has been doing that,” said Seitenova.

Yet much work remains, especially in ensuring that affected communities in countries that have not joined the TPNW are not left behind. Nations such as France, the United States, Australia and Russia have not signed the treaty, despite having nuclear-affected territories or populations.

“The concern is that if the fund [created for victim assistance and environmental remediation] only supports communities in TPNW member states, many of those most in need could be excluded. That’s why it’s essential the fund allows for flexibility,” she said.

According to Seitenova, one proposed solution is an independent board that could distribute funds based on need, regardless of a country’s treaty status.

When asked about the progress, Seitenova highlighted that Kazakhstan and Kiribati, co-chairs of the informal working group on Articles 6 and 7 that focus on victim assistance and environmental remediation, are “doing an excellent job leading the effort,” ensuring diverse state perspectives are included and are making space for civil society input as well.

“For example, Qazaq Nuclear Frontline Coalition, which I co-founded, co-organized a consultation with the co-chairs in January this year. It focused on how communities in Kazakhstan envision the structure and function of the trust fund,” she said.

Continuing the fight for justice

Despite the challenges, Seitenova remains hopeful. She finds strength in her community and in the growing visibility of nuclear-affected voices in global discussions.

“Being part of those changes keeps me going,” she said. She emphasized that the fight for nuclear justice is not just about the past but about shaping a future where no one else has to live with the devastating impacts of nuclear weapons.

“I feel that I’ve contributed in some small way to shifting the conversation, and that gives me strength. Because ultimately, we’re advocating for peace, not an abstract idea,” said Seitenova.