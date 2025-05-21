Direct Astana-Belgrade Flights to Launch by Year-End

ASTANA – Direct flights between the capitals of Kazakhstan and Serbia will open by the end of 2025, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Transport Ministry reported on May 20.

The decision follows negotiations between Kazakh Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev and Serbian Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Aleksandra Sofronijević. The talks also involved Deputy Minister of Tourism and Youth V. Rakić, SCAT Airlines, and tourism industry representatives.

The parties discussed details, including using the fifth freedom of the air, which allows airlines to carry passengers between two countries as part of flights connecting to their own country.