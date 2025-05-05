Caspian-Black Sea Tunnel Proposal by Azerbaijan Aims to Tackle Water Crisis

ASTANA – Azerbaijan has proposed a bold project to connect the Caspian and Black Seas via an underground water tunnel — a move that could offer Kazakhstan long-sought direct access to the world ocean and help counter the falling water levels threatening Caspian Sea ports, reported Inbusiness on May 4.

The project, initiated by ADOG and Zira Port, aims to strengthen Turkic cooperation and combat the Caspian’s environmental decline.

The concept includes a 10-meter-wide channel and international environmental monitoring. While no official offer has been sent to Kazakhstan, the country is seen as a key stakeholder, as the shallow Caspian Sea is already disrupting operations at Aktau Port, reported Kazinform.

According to port officials, falling water levels have reduced cargo capacity by up to 1,000 tons per ship, with the potential for shipping to halt entirely if the trend continues. Kazakhstan plans to deepen Aktau’s seabed this year, partly funded by Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

Additionally, the sand from dredging will be used to expand Kazakhstan’s coastal land by 171 hectares. Plans are also underway to open the country’s first cruise terminal with border control on the Caspian.

Since 2006, the Caspian’s water level has dropped by two meters, posing serious regional trade and infrastructure risks.