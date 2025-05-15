Astana to Host Regional Climate Summit 2026 as Central Asia Unites for Climate Action

ASTANA — The Kazakh capital is set to host the Regional Climate Summit 2026 (RCS 2026), a landmark event aimed at boosting regional cooperation on climate change. Announced by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Astana International Forum (AIF) in 2023, the summit will gather Central Asian leaders to push forward joint climate initiatives, finance mechanisms, and cross-border projects.

The summit in Astana will serve as a key platform for Central Asian countries to coordinate responses to climate change. Backed by regional leaders, the summit will focus on five core themes: low-carbon transition, climate adaptation, food security, a just transition, and climate finance.

Preparation involves seven regional consultations, the first held in Almaty in March and the second in Samarkand. Thematic sessions have already taken place during major conferences such as the Central Asia Climate Change Conference (CACCC-2025) in Turkmenistan. Additional sessions are planned during events such as COP30 in Brazil and the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Expected outcomes include joint climate action decisions, a regional finance mechanism, and new transboundary projects. The summit is coordinated by the Central Asian Climate Fund’s Project Office, with a dedicated working headquarters established in Kazakhstan.