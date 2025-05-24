Astana to Host International Equestrian Competitions

ASTANA — The capital of Kazakhstan is set to host a prestigious series of equestrian events at the Argymak Equestrian Sports Complex from May 30 to June 1.

The venue will host the World Cup stage of the Eurasian League in show jumping and an International Dressage Tournament, under the aegis of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI).

The competition will feature top athletes from six countries across regional and international arenas, all vying for victory in show jumping and dressage events of varying difficulty levels. Over 60 elite equestrians are expected to showcase their skills throughout the three-day event, reported the Equestrian Federation of Kazakhstan on May 13.

This event is part of the Eurasian League of World Cup Stages for 2025, which consists of eight stages across various countries. In addition to Astana, stages will take place in Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Bishkek (Kyrgyz Republic), Tbilisi (Georgia), Yerevan (Armenia), and Tehran (Iran). The primary event, the Grand Prix route of the Eurasian League, will serve as a qualifying round for the 2025 World Cup Final in show jumping.